'Injustice all of its own': Inquiry into infected blood scandal finds payouts for victims delayed

9 July 2025, 12:39 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 12:57

A Vigil Is Held For victims Of The Infected Blood Scandal Ahead Of Public Inquiry Publication
More than a year on from the publication of a report into the Infected Blood scandal only 460 people have been offered compensation. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Victims of the infected blood scandal say trying to get compensation has been 'traumatising and heartbreaking' - as hundreds are still waiting to be paid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A report looking at how claims are being handled will be published later.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood between the 1970s and early 1990s.

In excess of 3,000 people have died as a result, and survivors are living with life-long health implications.

The PM called it: “injustice on an unprecedented stage”.

Victim of 'infected blood' scandal speaks to Andrew Marr

The Infected Blood Inquiry published its main report on the scandal in May last year, and a compensation scheme was announced a day later, allocating some £11.8 billion to compensate victims.

Just over a year on, only 460 people have been paid, and half a billion offered in compensation.

Those numbers — according to today’s additional 210 page report — are “profoundly unsatisfactory”.

London, UK. 20th May, 2025. Campaigners handed their letter in to 10 Downing Street on the anniversary of the seminal report into the scandal We are still waiting for justice': Infected blood victims Credit: Richard Lincoln/Alamy Live News
Picture: Alamy

Sir Brian Langstaff has said delay in providing compensation to victims has created "an injustice all of its own".

Speaking as he released an additional report, Sir Brian Langstaff said: "Compensation needed to be rolled out quickly.

"Time has always been an enemy. Some time may have to be taken to get things right - but time should never be allowed to become delay.

"Delay creates an injustice all of its own. At the hearings this May no-one quibbled when Counsel to the Inquiry said it was taking too long."

