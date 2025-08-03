Jenrick 'reprimanded by civil servant' after saying terror suspects came across Channel on small boats

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick was reportedly reprimanded by senior civil servants in the Home Office after saying terror suspect had entered Britain upon small boats. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick was reportedly reprimanded by senior civil servants in the Home Office after saying terror suspect had entered Britain upon small boats.

Writing for the Telegraph last year, Mr Jenrick, a former Tory immigration minister, claimed individuals linked to ISIS had “waltzed right in” to Britain across the Channel using dinghies.

The same newspaper now claims that two weeks later, the Home Office's then-Permanent Secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft reprimanded Mr Jenrick.

Sir Matthew wrote to Mr Jenrick saying that the information from his time in Government “should not have been made public” and warned him against “any further disclosure”.

During his time as Immigration Minister between October 2022 and December 2023, Mr Jenrick would have been privy to sensitive information and security briefing.

The Home Office has not confirmed nor denied Mr Jenrick's claims.

Bradley Thomas, the Tory MP for Bromsgrove, said: “Any attempt by the Home Office to suppress news of such significant national security importance is a disgrace.

“Robert Jenrick resigned from the Home Office on a point of principle and he has been clear that mass migration has not been good for our country.

“Robert’s principled stance has seen him consistently challenge the failings of the immigration system to keep our country secure and prosperous.”

He said that Home Secretary Yvette's Cooper’s “implicit awareness” of the conversation was a dereliction of her duty.

Lewis Cocking, the Tory MP for Broxbourne, told The Telegraph: “They shouldn’t be telling an elected Member of Parliament what they should or shouldn’t be saying about illegal immigration.

“It’s just another example of why we need a total overhaul of the Civil Service, to get them back working in the interests of ordinary British people.

“Labour Ministers have failed to give me clear answers on how many small boat arrivals fail criminality checks, and this suggests they are working with civil servants to keep the reality of the situation hidden from the public.”