Jenrick 'reprimanded by civil servant' after saying terror suspects came across Channel on small boats

3 August 2025, 00:16 | Updated: 3 August 2025, 00:17

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick was reportedly reprimanded by senior civil servants in the Home Office after saying terror suspect had entered Britain upon small boats.
Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick was reportedly reprimanded by senior civil servants in the Home Office after saying terror suspect had entered Britain upon small boats. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick was reportedly reprimanded by senior civil servants in the Home Office after saying terror suspect had entered Britain upon small boats.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Writing for the Telegraph last year, Mr Jenrick, a former Tory immigration minister, claimed individuals linked to ISIS had “waltzed right in” to Britain across the Channel using dinghies.

The same newspaper now claims that two weeks later, the Home Office's then-Permanent Secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft reprimanded Mr Jenrick.

Read More: People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans

Read More: Yvette Cooper unveils fast-track asylum plan to tackle backlog with refugees' appeals heard 'within weeks'

Sir Matthew wrote to Mr Jenrick saying that the information from his time in Government “should not have been made public” and warned him against “any further disclosure”.

During his time as Immigration Minister between October 2022 and December 2023, Mr Jenrick would have been privy to sensitive information and security briefing.

The Home Office has not confirmed nor denied Mr Jenrick's claims.

Robert Jenrick, Shadow Justice Secretary and Shadow Lord Chancellor, MP Newark, Conservative Party politician, close up face, talking
Writing for the Telegraph last year, Robert Jenrick (pictured), a former Tory immigration minister, claimed individuals linked to ISIS had “waltzed right in” to Britain across the Channel using dinghies. The same newspaper now claims that two weeks later, the Home Office's then-Permanent Secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft reprimanded Mr Jenrick. Picture: Alamy

Bradley Thomas, the Tory MP for Bromsgrove, said: “Any attempt by the Home Office to suppress news of such significant national security importance is a disgrace.

“Robert Jenrick resigned from the Home Office on a point of principle and he has been clear that mass migration has not been good for our country.

“Robert’s principled stance has seen him consistently challenge the failings of the immigration system to keep our country secure and prosperous.”

He said that Home Secretary Yvette's Cooper’s “implicit awareness” of the conversation was a dereliction of her duty.

EMBARGOED TO 2230 SATURDAY AUGUST 2 File photo dated 17/7/2025 of people thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France.
Writing for the Telegraph last year, Mr Jenrick, a former Tory immigration minister, claimed individuals linked to ISIS had “waltzed right in” to Britain across the Channel using dinghies. Picture: Alamy

Lewis Cocking, the Tory MP for Broxbourne, told The Telegraph: “They shouldn’t be telling an elected Member of Parliament what they should or shouldn’t be saying about illegal immigration.

“It’s just another example of why we need a total overhaul of the Civil Service, to get them back working in the interests of ordinary British people.

“Labour Ministers have failed to give me clear answers on how many small boat arrivals fail criminality checks, and this suggests they are working with civil servants to keep the reality of the situation hidden from the public.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’