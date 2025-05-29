Robert Jenrick admits breaking TfL rules to confront fare dodgers and dares transport chiefs to 'bring on' punishment

Top Conservative Robert Jenrick has accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “driving a proud city into the ground”. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Robert Jenrick has launched a broadside against Transport for London after he broke their rules to film himself confronting suspected fare dodgers at a train station in the capital.

Robert Jenrick confronts fare dodgers

The shadow justice secretary shared footage of himself online approaching three men who forced their way through the ticket barriers at Stratford station, in east London, before demanding to know why they had not pay.

During the exchange, he asks one of them if they are carrying a knife and faces a barrage of four-letter abuse.

But the location of the MP's video has landed him in hot-water with TfL, who state that any filming on their property must be done under a licence and accompanied by a valid film permit.

Speaking to LBC's Ben Kentish, Mr Jenrick admitted he had not followed the guidelines, but told transport bosses: "If you want to take action against me, bring it on."

"I think what they are doing is completely ridiculous and laughable," he added.

"They should be spending their time trying to apprehend the people who are actually breaching the rules by not paying for their fares.

"That is what every single Londoner will be thinking when they're listening to this."

Sadiq Khan is driving a proud city into the ground.



Lawbreaking is out of control.



He's not acting. So, I did.👇 pic.twitter.com/MZSVQ3Sdak — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 29, 2025

Mr Jenrick used the video to accuse London Mayor Sadiq Khan of “driving a proud city into the ground”.

He can be heard asking one of the fare dodgers: "Do you want to go back and pay like everybody else?” before telling another that “everyone else has to pay".

One man, wearing a black coat and baseball cap, told the shadow Cabinet minister to “f--- off”, to which he replied: “You can say f--- off as much as you want.”

At one point in the video, Mr Jenrick is heard asking a fare dodger: “You what, you’re carrying a knife, did you say?”

The Tory MP is then seen escorting one fare dodger to a group of TfL rail enforcement officers and tells him: “You’re on camera, mate. You’re bang to rights.”

Mr Jenrick also alleges to the camera that he saw eight police officers failing to intervene and several ticket barriers left wide open.

One Transport for London employee is seen reclining in a booth with his feet up, appearing to scroll through a mobile phone.

Hitting out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Mr Jenrick wrote on X: “Lawbreaking is out of control. He’s not acting. So, I did.”

Mr Jenrick admitted he had not followed the TFL guidelines, but told transport bosses: "If you want to take action against me, bring it on.". Picture: Getty

Mr Jenrick warned that these offences are “chipping away at society".

He also made reference to what he described as "weird" Turkish barber shops, which he claimed are used as fronts for money laundering.

"It’s so annoying watching so many people break the law and get away with it," he added.

Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), which represents the British Transport Police, condemned Mr Jenrick for “playing hero on the commute”.

Maryam Eslamdoust, the TSSA general secretary, said: "We’ve long said that fare evasion should be tackled through proper investment in staffing and enforcement and not by MPs playing hero on the commute.

"What we need is a fully funded British Transport Police, more London Underground revenue control teams, and a serious plan to tackle the causes of fare evasion. What we don’t need are performative interventions laced with bizarre and offensive commentary."

The union added: "The latest incident involving a Conservative MP, who took it upon himself to confront a fare dodger on public transport, highlights the dangers of vigilante justice."

LBC has approached Transport for London and Sadiq Khan for comment.