Your Partygate: Confusion erupts over name of new political party led by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana

24 July 2025, 12:14 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 13:17

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana are to lead a new political party - but the name has not yet been decided
Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana are to lead a new political party - with a name not yet decided. Picture: Getty/X

By Flaminia Luck

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have shared details of their newly formed political party - but confusion has already erupted over the name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Initial reports suggested the new party was named 'Your Party' but it is now being reported it will be due to be formally named at an inaugural conference.

However, this name does not appear to be registered with the Electoral Commission after a preliminary check.

An inaugural conference will take place for members to "decide the party's direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society."

Read more: India deal is a big win for Britain that will improve people’s lives, says Sir Keir Starmer

Read more: Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn have started a new party
Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn have started a new party. Picture: Alamy
Zarah confirmed the new political party is not called 'Your Party'
Zarah confirmed the new political party is not called 'Your Party'. Picture: X

Former Labour MP Sultana announced she was starting the new party with the former leader earlier this month.

In a lengthy statement shared on Thursday morning, Corbyn said: "It's time for a new kind of political party.

"One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements.

"One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you."

Ms Sultana, who has sat in the Commons as an independent MP since she had the Labour whip withdrawn last year, represents the Coventry South constituency.

She cited reasons such as the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.

She also accused the government of being an "active participant" in genocide.

"We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering," she said in a statement announcing her resignation.

She added that in 2029, "the choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism.

"Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

However, soon after Sultana's announcement, reports suggested that Corbyn had not yet decided to join.

Sunday Times Whitehall editor Gabriel Pogrund said: "[Corbyn] is furious and bewildered at the way it has been launched without consultation."

Mr Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended following a row over a report into antisemitism in the party.

He was expelled in 2024 and successfully contested the summer election as an Independent candidate.

Ms Sultana had the Labour whip withdrawn after rebelling against the Government to vote to scrap the two-child benefit cap. She resigned her Labour membership in 2025.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr