Your Partygate: Confusion erupts over name of new political party led by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana are to lead a new political party - with a name not yet decided. Picture: Getty/X

By Flaminia Luck

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have shared details of their newly formed political party - but confusion has already erupted over the name.

Initial reports suggested the new party was named 'Your Party' but it is now being reported it will be due to be formally named at an inaugural conference.

However, this name does not appear to be registered with the Electoral Commission after a preliminary check.

An inaugural conference will take place for members to "decide the party's direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society."

Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn have started a new party. Picture: Alamy

Zarah confirmed the new political party is not called 'Your Party'. Picture: X

Former Labour MP Sultana announced she was starting the new party with the former leader earlier this month.

In a lengthy statement shared on Thursday morning, Corbyn said: "It's time for a new kind of political party.

"One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements.

"One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you."

It's time for a new kind of political party - one that belongs to you.



Sign up at https://t.co/4acVYPvSDi. pic.twitter.com/EkJtHM2n4K — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 24, 2025

Ms Sultana, who has sat in the Commons as an independent MP since she had the Labour whip withdrawn last year, represents the Coventry South constituency.

She cited reasons such as the government scrapping winter fuel payments for pensioners, cuts for disabled people and the two-child benefit cap.

She also accused the government of being an "active participant" in genocide.

"We are not going to take this anymore. We're not an island of strangers; we're an island that's suffering," she said in a statement announcing her resignation.

She added that in 2029, "the choice will be stark: socialism or barbarism.

"Billionaires already have three parties fighting for them. It's time the rest of us had one."

Today, after 14 years, I’m resigning from the Labour Party.



Jeremy Corbyn and I will co-lead the founding of a new party, with other Independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.



Join us. The time is now.



Sign up here to stay updated: https://t.co/MAwVBrHOzH pic.twitter.com/z91p0CkXW0 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 3, 2025

However, soon after Sultana's announcement, reports suggested that Corbyn had not yet decided to join.

Sunday Times Whitehall editor Gabriel Pogrund said: "[Corbyn] is furious and bewildered at the way it has been launched without consultation."

Mr Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended following a row over a report into antisemitism in the party.

He was expelled in 2024 and successfully contested the summer election as an Independent candidate.

Ms Sultana had the Labour whip withdrawn after rebelling against the Government to vote to scrap the two-child benefit cap. She resigned her Labour membership in 2025.