'Karma', 'intern', and 'she needs to go': How Mumsnet reacted to Rachel Reeves' tears

Mumsnet users have weighed in on the conversation around Rachel Reeves. Picture: Video screengrab

By Rebecca Henrys

Parents on Mumsnet have weighed in on the debate over Rachel Reeves crying during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday with reactions ranging from sympathy, frustration, and calls for her to resign.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mumsnet is a forum where parents can discuss parenting issues, ask for advice, and just generally speak with others about things going on in the world.

In 2018, the site had more than 119 million users and just shy of two billion page views.

A post on the forum's 'am I being unreasonable' section that raised issues around the 'misogyny' surrounding the conversation on Reeves has received more than 170 replies.

The original poster asked users whether they were being unreasonable "to think it's possible to feel sympathy for Rachel Reeves for being visibly upset at Prime Minister's Question Time today, even if you revile Labour and its policies?"

Read more: Politics is theatre. But what happened to Rachel Reeves during PMQs was absolutely horrible, writes Andrew Marr

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'hopelessly out of her depth' and 'absolutely' must go, Nigel Farage tells LBC

The responses to their question ranged from sympathetic and understanding to incredulous and critical.

One user wrote: "I, along with everyone else, do not know what she was crying about. But Chancellors need a thick skin and nerves of steel. She’s failed and affecting the markets, which affect us all. She needs to go."

Another said: "She is an intern and out of her depth. Zero sympathy.

"She should never have been in the job, she’s incompetent. She continues to destroy the UK, children and families prospects and is a threat to the nation. She should be crying."

"Karma," wrote one user.

One added: "She's making women in positions of power look like they can't hack it. I'm sorry I know if you're a minority you shouldn't be held up as an example of everyone in that minority but we all know that you will be."

One of the trending posts on Mumsnet on Thursday morning was asking users what time they think the Chancellor will resign from her position.

The original poster expected her notice to have been submitted by 10am, and another suggested 2.30pm.

Many of the responses, however, expressed distaste at people running a 'sweepstake' on this.

"The hounds smell blood. Such a barbaric reaction to the distress of another," said one user.

Another said: "I think trying to hound someone out of office because they cried, using sly 'when will she GO?!?' Reform social media messaging is pretty grim. I hope she doesn’t go."