'Parenting is a high calling'- Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood for family

Kate Forbes has announced she won't run for Parliament next year. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced she will quit frontline politics at next year's Holyrood elections.

The former rising star of the SNP - who lost out on a leadership bid to Humza Yousaf - will not seek re-election next May.

She is the most senior SNP MSP to decide to stand down and takes the party's tally to 25. Of those 13 are women, and Forbes is the fifth female minister to decide to go.

Talking to LBC she said the decision had been "difficult" and caused some "angst" but that she wanted to put her family first.

"Parenting is a high calling. It's a tough job. It's not something just to be squeezed in around everything else.

"I have enormous respect for mums and dads around the country who balance many, many demands in an increasingly difficult world to raise children, so I've got enormous respect for that, and of course every parent wants to do a good job.

"I've a young daughter about to start school in the next few years and I have decided I don't want to miss any more of these precious early years of family life, because every parent will tell you they can never be rewinded.

"I recognise this is a weighty decision, but ultimately, I didn't want to live with the regret of missing all of these moments."

Forbes was the first Cabinet minister to take maternity leave when she had her daughter Naomi - who turned three today.

She added: "I recognise that working mums, and some dads, struggle with the balance of family and work, and I've not always been shy about these challenges. I've been very vocal, and I wanted to prove how you can do it well. I do believe that there isn't enough support. I am not the first mum who's also an MSP to cite motherhood as a reason for standing down.

"It is partly because of the eight hour return drive I do check every single week, the minimum five hour drive across the constituency. It's one thing to try to get home every night to see them [family] it's quite another to face the prospect of going full weeks without being there, and that's what starting school does."

And hinting at plans to have more children she said: "I'll be 36 at the next election, the term will run till I'm 41 so you know what that means for all women."

Asked if she will return to frontline politics when her daughter is older, she said: "It's certainly not something I am deliberating over just now. Maybe this is an interview we should have in 20 years time, It's not on the immediate horizon, that is for sure.

"This is a decision that I have come to with some angst. It's a decision that I've made. It's very definitive decision. I don't believe in ever closing any doors, but certainly closing it for now."

Forbes said it had been a "great honour" to serve as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, and a "privilege to serve in Government", adding she would "love to continue to serve people in some capacity. But I don't know what lies ahead. I've not been discussing jobs or alternative opportunities. It's been enough head space just coming to this conclusion, but I want to continue to serve - I just want to do it a little bit closer to home, and I don't want to be stuck in a car for eight hours minimum every week."

In her official letter to John Swinney she said she remained "wholly supportive" of him as leader of the SNP and First Minister and that she would continue to campaign for the party and for independence.

But critics have accused her - and others standing down - of "abandoning the stage".

"Everybody who's indicated they're standing down have done so for very clear and personal reasons," she said. 'And I certainly am in that space of having wrestled with this decision.

"What has strengthened my resolve to make the decision is entirely the prospect of the next election, of standing for another five year term, and knowing the importance of giving this job your all as a government minister, as a local MSP... I don't do things in a half hearted way. I want to give it my all, and I also want to give parenting my all.

"So these are the reasons for the decision that I've made. I understand why journalists and members of the public will want to read into all these decisions, but actually it probably proves that we are all human and none of us are robots. We've all made sacrifices to do this job of to serve well, and we'll have to wrestle with very intensive personal reasons for deciding to go or to stand.

"I've never wanted to let people down, and that's another reason why this is a difficult decision. I'm very proud of the role I play to support John Swinney, to unify the party, and I think he's done that in the last year and a bit, and I will continue to work alongside him shoulder to shoulder over the next eight months.

"I have enormous respect for him as a leader, having worked closely with him for his own work ethic, for the way in which he's put the country and the party ahead of his own personal interests. And I want to support him as much as I can to win the election next year and to continue as First Minister."

In response the First Minister said he had "deeply valued" her contribution to both the SNP and the government and she should be proud of her work, especially in the promotion of Gaelic.

He added: “We all wrestle with the inevitable conflicts between family and public life and I sympathise with the dilemmas you have faced. I wish you, Ali and your family well and much happiness in the years ahead."

Forbes was first elected to Holyrood in 2016 and was seen as a rising star, being made minister for public finance just two years later in Nicola Sturgeon's government.

She was catapulted into the limelight in 2020 when, on the day of the Scottish Budget Finance Secretary Derek Mackay resigned after it was revealed he had inappropriately messaged a 16-year-old boy on social media. Forbes had to deliver the budget within hours of preparation - becoming the first woman to deliver a budget in either the Scottish Parliament or Westminster.

Rising to be Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, she was on maternity leave when Nicola Sturgeon annoucned her shock decision to stand down, firing the gun on a bitter internal leadership campaign between Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.

As a member of the Free Church of Scotland her religious beliefs on issues such as same sex marriage and abortion became central to her campaign and saw many supporters desert her - and prompted a rift within the SNP membership.

A spell on the backbenches when Humza Yousaf was First Minister came to an end when he resigned and was replaced by John Swinney who, in a bid to reunite the party, brought her into Cabinet as Deputy First Minister with the economy brief.

Scottish Labour's Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie MSP also thanked Forbes for her time as an MSP and her work for constituents, but added: “Of course, as much as being an MSP is a privilege, it is also a demanding job which can make for a difficult balance between our working and personal lives. In that spirit, I wish Kate all the very best in her future endeavours and hope that she can enjoy spending time with her family.

“But it cannot have escaped the notice of voters that many of the SNP's former rising stars are abandoning the stage, often to be replaced by defeated names of yesteryears and anonymous party apparatchiks.

"Kate Forbes was the future once - but now, like many of her counterparts in the SNP, she can see the writing on the wall. The truth is this is a tired government with no vision and no ideas."

And leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Kate and I were both elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and there have been several occasions when we’ve worked well together on shared interests since. I wish her family well for everything that comes next."