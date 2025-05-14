'An attack on democracy': Keir Starmer breaks silence on arson attacks at homes linked to PM

By StephenRigley

Arson attacks on properties linked to the Prime Minister are "an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for", Sir Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as "completely unacceptable" as the two party leaders began their weekly clash at Prime Minister's Questions.

"I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn't just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy," the Tory leader added.

Police are continuing their investigation into the attacks on properties and a car linked to Sir Keir.

A 21-year-old was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Counter-terrorism officers are working "at pace" to establish the cause of the fires and "any potential motivation", Scotland Yard said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's counter-terrorism command, acknowledged the probe may cause concern to MPs.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property's entrance but nobody was hurt.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.

"I would encourage any MP who is concerned about their own safety to get in touch with their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside the Kentish Town property where the Prime Minister used to live.