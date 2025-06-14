Keir Starmer defends Canada as 'independent' and 'sovereign' ahead of visit

14 June 2025, 23:13

LONDON, UK - 17 March 2025 - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for a bilateral meeting in 10 Downing Stree
Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in March. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Sir Keir Starmer has defended Canada as “independent” and "sovereign" following Donald Trump’s calls for its annexation, during the first visit by a UK leader to Canada in eight years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out about Canada's independence during talks on trade and security with the country's prime minister Mark Carney, ahead of a major international summit.

Sir Keir is understood to be walking a diplomatic tightrope between strengthening bilateral relations with Ottawa and keeping US President Donald Trump, who has expressed desires to annex the country as a 51st state, on side.

In an apparent challenge to the US President, Sir Keir said Canada was a “much-valued member of the Commonwealth”.

Sir Keir indicated the UK and Canada will seek to restart trade talks on his way to meet Mark Carney, the country’s premier and former Bank of England governor, in the Canadian capital on Saturday.

The visit is the first by a British premier to the country in eight years and comes ahead of leaders from the world’s major economies meeting for the G7 summit in Kananaskis next week.

Read more: Keir Starmer voices 'grave concerns' over Iran’s nuclear programme in call with Donald Trump

Read more: Keir Starmer reiterates need to ‘de-escalate’ Israel-Iran conflict

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this year.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Before the meet, the Prime Minister had said the interests of British citizens would be at the heart of his conversations with his Canadian counterpart.

Speaking ahead of the talks with Mr Carney, the Prime Minister said: "The interests of British citizens - delivering for working people - is what guides me throughout all my conversations with international leaders.

"The decisions we make in government, whether at home or abroad, have profound impacts on the day-to-day lives of working people. And in these dangerous times, I am determined to forge a unique path to secure and renew Britain in an era of global instability."

However, there has also been focus on tensions between the US and Canada, with the latter country and the UK having a trade relationship worth £28 billion to the British economy.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Picture: Alamy

Both are also members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Despite this, the two leaders have starkly different approaches to the US president, who has said he wants to make Canada the "51st state".

Mr Carney has previously criticised the UK Government's invitation for Mr Trump to make a second state visit, reportedly stating earlier this year that Canadians were "not impressed" by the gesture.

Downing Street said Sir Keir would use his visit to Canada to argue that "in a shifting global economy, the UK must retain its proud status as a free and open trading nation - strengthening our existing alliances while reducing barriers to trade with other countries around the world".

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir said the interests of British citizens would be at the heart of his conversations with Mr Carney. Picture: Alamy

He is also expected to meet Mr Trump when he flies from the Canadian capital to Kananaskis, where world leaders will gather in the mountains for the G7 summit.

Spiralling conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine will be top of the agenda in the talks between the UK, Canada, the US, France, Italy, Japan, Germany.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister would use the trip to urge "restraint and de-escalation" after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel overnight.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest