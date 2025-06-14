Keir Starmer defends Canada as 'independent' and 'sovereign' ahead of visit

Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in March. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Sir Keir Starmer has defended Canada as “independent” and "sovereign" following Donald Trump’s calls for its annexation, during the first visit by a UK leader to Canada in eight years.

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out about Canada's independence during talks on trade and security with the country's prime minister Mark Carney, ahead of a major international summit.

Sir Keir is understood to be walking a diplomatic tightrope between strengthening bilateral relations with Ottawa and keeping US President Donald Trump, who has expressed desires to annex the country as a 51st state, on side.

In an apparent challenge to the US President, Sir Keir said Canada was a “much-valued member of the Commonwealth”.

Sir Keir indicated the UK and Canada will seek to restart trade talks on his way to meet Mark Carney, the country’s premier and former Bank of England governor, in the Canadian capital on Saturday.

The visit is the first by a British premier to the country in eight years and comes ahead of leaders from the world’s major economies meeting for the G7 summit in Kananaskis next week.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Before the meet, the Prime Minister had said the interests of British citizens would be at the heart of his conversations with his Canadian counterpart.

Speaking ahead of the talks with Mr Carney, the Prime Minister said: "The interests of British citizens - delivering for working people - is what guides me throughout all my conversations with international leaders.

"The decisions we make in government, whether at home or abroad, have profound impacts on the day-to-day lives of working people. And in these dangerous times, I am determined to forge a unique path to secure and renew Britain in an era of global instability."

However, there has also been focus on tensions between the US and Canada, with the latter country and the UK having a trade relationship worth £28 billion to the British economy.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). Picture: Alamy

Both are also members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Despite this, the two leaders have starkly different approaches to the US president, who has said he wants to make Canada the "51st state".

Mr Carney has previously criticised the UK Government's invitation for Mr Trump to make a second state visit, reportedly stating earlier this year that Canadians were "not impressed" by the gesture.

Downing Street said Sir Keir would use his visit to Canada to argue that "in a shifting global economy, the UK must retain its proud status as a free and open trading nation - strengthening our existing alliances while reducing barriers to trade with other countries around the world".

Sir Keir said the interests of British citizens would be at the heart of his conversations with Mr Carney. Picture: Alamy

He is also expected to meet Mr Trump when he flies from the Canadian capital to Kananaskis, where world leaders will gather in the mountains for the G7 summit.

Spiralling conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine will be top of the agenda in the talks between the UK, Canada, the US, France, Italy, Japan, Germany.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister would use the trip to urge "restraint and de-escalation" after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel overnight.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to attend.