Sir Keir Starmer accepts invitation to meet Donald Trump during Scotland visit

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump will meet in days, according to a source. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Sir Keir Starmer has agreed to meet Donald Trump during the US President's expected visit to Scotland later this month, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Details, including a specific date, were still being thrashed out, Reuters reports.

It comes after Police Scotland's Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs insisted there were sufficient policing resources for Trump's trip after concerns it would "come at the expense" of local communities.

However, Mr Speirs said the force may request additional help from the UK under "mutual aid agreements", including officers with specialist skills.

"We'll work closely with the government to give the public some reassurance that this doesn't come at the expense of how we serve the communities of Scotland," he told BBC Scotland.

Mr Trump is expected to travel to his golf resort at Menie, Aberdeenshire. Picture: Alamy

Mr Speirs also said he would ensure the "costs of policing such an event are recovered" after former Met Police chief superintendent Parm Sandhu estimated they could be upwards of £5m.

Mr Trump is expected to travel to his golf resort at Menie, Aberdeenshire.

Earlier this month, Sir Keir said he has a good relationship with Mr Trump because they both “care about family”.

The Prime Minister told the BBC Radio 4 podcast Political Thinking With Nick Robinson it was “in the national interest” for the two men to connect.

He said: “We are different people and we’ve got different political backgrounds and leanings, but we do have a good relationship and that comes from a numbers of places.

“I think I do understand what anchors the president, what he really cares about.“For both of us, we really care about family and there’s a point of connection there.”

