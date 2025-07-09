Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron meet at No10 for crunch migration talks as PM pushes for 'one in, one out’ deal

9 July 2025, 15:03 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 15:15

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Downing Street in London for crunch talks with Sir Keir Starmer
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Downing Street in London for crunch talks with Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at No.10 for crunch migration talks with Sir Keir Starmer, as both leaders look to put an end to the small boat crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Macron arrived on Tuesday for the first state visit by an EU head of state since Brexit.

It comes as the UK has been pressing for tougher action from the French authorities on the beaches along the Channel coast.

Alongside Wednesday’s Downing Street talks, Sir Keir and President Macron will attend a reception with UK and French businesses and an event at the British Museum later in the evening.

President Macron was all smiles as he arrived at Downing Street, waving as he emerged from his car before being greeted by the Prime Minister.

Read more: UK and France have 'shared responsibility' to 'firmly' tackle illegal migration, Emmanuel Macron tells Parliament

Read more: King Charles seen with red eye as Palace explains monarch's appearance during Macron state visit

Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, arrive in Downing Street
Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, arrive in Downing Street. Picture: Getty

The two leaders shook hands before being joined by their wives for pictures outside the door of No.10.

Sir Keir hopes the French will agree to a “one-in, one-out” migration deal, which will see any person who wrongly enters the UK exchanged with someone who has a valid right to be in the country.

In a speech to MPs and peers on Tuesday, President Macron promised to deliver on measures to cut the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, describing the issue as a “burden” to both countries.

He said France and the UK have a “shared responsibility to address irregular migration with humanity, solidarity and fairness”.

Decisions at a Franco-British summit on Thursday will respond to “our aims for co-operation and tangible results on these major issues”, Macron added.

The French president arrived on Tuesday for the first state visit by an EU head of state since Brexit.
The French president arrived on Tuesday for the first state visit by an EU head of state since Brexit. Picture: Alamy

The French have a Telegraph report that Macron blames the UK for the crisis.

A senior Elysee source said: “The French president looks forward to working with the Prime Minister constructively on this shared priority.”

Last week, the total number of people crossing the Channel in small boats this year passed 20,000.

The total now stands at more than 21,000, a record for this point in the year.

Speaking alongside President Macron on Tuesday, King Charles hailed the deepening bond between the UK and France that he said will protect against “profound challenges” such as terrorism, organised crime and “irregular migration”.

In a speech marking President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day state visit to the UK, the King highlighted a summit between Sir Keir Starmer and the French leader, when commentators expect the issue of small boats to be top of the agenda.

The King also spoke of the growing environmental threat where the “very future of our planet hangs in the balance” and the UK and France have a “critical role to play”.

Charles’s comments were made at a Windsor Castle state banquet where Sir Mick Jagger and fiancée Melanie Hamrick were among the guests alongside Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish and actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas.

The King told the guests, who included the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Prime Minister and senior members of the Cabinet: “Monsieur le President, the summit that you and the Prime Minister will hold in London this week will deepen our alliance and broaden our partnership still further.

“Our armed forces will co-operate even more closely across the world, including to support Ukraine, as we join together in leading a Coalition of the Willing in defence of liberty and freedom from oppression; in other words, in defence of our shared values.”

He went on to say: “Our security services and police will go further still to protect us against the profound challenges of terrorism, organised crime, cyber attacks and of course irregular migration across the English Channel.

“And our businesses will innovate together, generating growth, trade and investment for our economies and across the world.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr