Closer ties with Europe will boost UK jobs and lower bills, Starmer insists ahead of EU summit

Keir Starmer welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to 10 Downing Street in London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Prime Minister has insisted closer ties with the European Union will boost the UK’s job market, lower bills and make Britain’s borders more secure ahead of a summit on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is expected to announce a deal with the bloc when he hosts EU leaders in London next week in a bid to “reset” post-Brexit relations

Despite reports of a deal, a row over fishing rights and a proposal over a youth mobility scheme could prove to be a stumbling block.

The Prime Minister has previously signalled a deal that allows young people from the EU to live and work in the UK is possible.

EU-UK talks making ‘good progress’ says Downing Street after von der Leyen visit

He told the Times that while freedom of movement was a “red line” in talks, “youth mobility is not freedom of movement”.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said on Friday that work was progressing on a defence deal but that “we’re not there yet”.

Sir Keir met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later that day on the margins of the European Political Community summit in Albania.

The PM told reporters on Friday he is “positive” regarding talks with the EU.

It comes after the UK sealed a trade agreement with India and a deal with the US to ease tariffs.

Sir Keir said: “In this time of great uncertainty and volatility, the UK will not respond by turning inwards but by proudly taking our place on the world stage – strengthening our alliances and closing deals in the interests of British people.

“First India, then the United States – in the last two weeks alone that’s jobs saved, faster growth and wages rising. More money in the pockets of British working people, achieved through striking deals not striking poses.

“Tomorrow, we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union. It will be good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders.

“That’s what the British people voted for last year, and it’s what my government will deliver.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who has promised to rip up Sir Keir’s deal with the EU if it breaches her red lines on Brexit, said she was “worried” about what the Prime Minister might have negotiated.

She said: “Labour should have used this review of our EU trade deal to secure new wins for Britain, such as an EU-wide agreement on Brits using e-gates on the continent.

“Instead, it sounds like we’re giving away our fishing quotas, becoming a rule-taker from Brussels once again and getting free movement by the back door. This isn’t a reset, it’s a surrender.”