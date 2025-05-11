Labour announces immigration shake-up as PM vows 'every area' of system will be 'tightened up'

11 May 2025, 22:42 | Updated: 11 May 2025, 22:56

The Prime Minister is to announce sweeping reforms to immigration
The Prime Minister is to announce sweeping reforms to immigration. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge that "every area" of the immigration system will be "tightened up" as he unveils a raft of new reforms as part of a shakeup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Migrants will be told they need to spend a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased for all routes into the UK, as ministers look to bring down net migration which reached 728,000 last year.

The Prime Minister will say that "enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall" as a result of the policies in the Immigration White Paper, set to be unveiled on Monday.

Under the plans, skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.

'Tougher than ever'

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Sunday that the care worker visa would be closed for overseas recruitment.

"Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control," the Prime Minister is expected to say on Monday.

"Enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall."

LBC caller says the care home sector is 'on its knees' under Labour’s reforms

He is expected to say that the system under the reforms will be "controlled, selective and fair", and will recognise "those who genuinely contribute to Britain's growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders".

"This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right," he will say.

"And when people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language."

The proposals in the white paper will mean that migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship, but so-called "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system.

English language requirements will be increased, and also extended to adult dependants, meaning that they will have to demonstrate a basic language of English.

Officials hope this will help people integrate and be able to find employment.

However despite the changes, ministers will not be putting a target figure on net migration numbers.

Read more: Fight is 'not over yet', say writers of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office as gripping real-life drama wins Bafta

Read more: Weight loss jabs could help cut amount of alcohol drank by obese people by two thirds, new study suggests

Ms Cooper told Sky News that doing so left previous governments with "broken promises".

"We're not going to take that really failed approach, because I think what we need to do is rebuild credibility and trust in the whole system," she added.

The Conservatives have said that the Prime Minister is "trying to take steal credit for recent substantial reductions in visa numbers that resulted from Conservative reforms in April 2024".

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp added: "Starmer is the same man who wrote letters protesting against deporting dangerous foreign criminals and has overseen the worst ever start to a year for illegal immigrants crossing the channel. The idea that Starmer is tough on immigration is a joke."

Keir Starmer Takes Prime Minister's Questions
Picture: Getty

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest