Keir Starmer urges Iran and Israel to ‘step back’ after strikes targeting Tehran

13 June 2025, 09:35

Keir Starmer has urged Iran and Israel to 'step back' amid fears of a full-scale conflict between the two countries
Keir Starmer has urged Iran and Israel to 'step back' amid fears of a full-scale conflict between the two countries. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prime Minister has "urged all parties to step back" after Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear programme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, targeting the country's nuclear programme and rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that Israel should expect "severe punishment" in response, and it was reported on Friday morning that drones had been launched.

Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran,
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran,. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Middle East braces for 'all out war' after Israel strikes against Iran and Tehran responds with 'around 100 drones'

Read More: Israel launches strikes on Iran 'nuclear sites' with explosions heard in Tehran - as US says it's 'not involved'

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged "all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently" after the strikes, adding that "now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy".

He said: "The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.

"Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy."

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Sir Keir's sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was "vital" for global security.

"Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one's interest," he said in a post on X.

"This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint."

UK officials are continuing to monitor the situation, and the UK did not play any part in the action overnight.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday morning that the "operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat".

In a clip posted on social media, Mr Netanyahu said that Israel "struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme" and "the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponisation programme".

Iranian state television reported that the leader of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami was killed as well as chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Israel acted unilaterally.

In a post on X, Mr Rubio said "we are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region".

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the UK "must use our influence and diplomacy" to deliver "stability in the Middle East".

In a post on X, Dame Priti said: "We are watching closely developments in the Middle East and urge all sides to work towards a de-escalation of tensions.

"The world is an increasingly dangerous place with significant threats to our national interests, security and defence.

"We must use our influence and diplomacy to work closely with all of our allies in the region and beyond to resolve conflicts, and deliver peace and stability in the Middle East."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest