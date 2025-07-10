Keir Starmer announces 'one in, one out' migration deal after crunch talks with Emmanuel Macron

10 July 2025, 16:37 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 17:32

State Visit By The President Of The French Republic - Day Three
State Visit By The President Of The French Republic - Day Three. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a “one in, one out” migration deal with France after a series of crunch talks with Emmanuel Macron

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir held a press conference with the French President on Thursday as the two leaders pledged to tackle the "global crisis" of illegal migration.

The PM announced his "one in, one out" deal as a "groundbreaking" agreement, which will allow illegal migrants to be returned to France quickly in exchange for someone legally allowed to live in the UK.

He said the agreement will come into force in the coming weeks in the form of a pilot test.

Migrants arriving by small boat will be "detained and returned to France in short order", Sir Keir added.

Read more: Masked thieves target Lamborghini driver in west London - hours after man knifed to death ‘for Rolex’

Sue is sick of Keir Starmer 'inviting immigrants' to enter the UK

The UK should continue to accept legitimate asylum seekers, the PM added, but all those arriving must be subject to "strict security checks."

Sir Keir told the joint press conference: “I know some people will still ask, why should we take anyone in? So let me address that directly.

“We accept genuine asylum seekers because it is right that we offer a haven to those in most dire need.

"But there is also something else, something more practical which is that we simply cannot solve a challenge like stopping the boats by acting alone and telling our allies that we won’t play ball.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron address a joint press conference
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron address a joint press conference. Picture: Getty

“That is why today’s agreement is so important, because we will solve this, like so many of our problems, by working together.”

Macron said a deal has stalled in the past due to Brexit, saying the British public was "sold a lie" during the 2016 referendum.

“Since Brexit, and I’m saying all this quite honestly, I know it’s not your case, Prime Minister, but many people in your country explained that Brexit would make it possible to fight more effectively against illegal immigration," he said.

“But it’s in fact since Brexit (that) the UK has no migratory agreement with the EU.”He added: “It creates an incentive to make the crossing, the precise opposite of what Brexit had promised.

Sir Keir has announced a "one in, one out" migration deal.
Sir Keir has announced a "one in, one out" migration deal. Picture: Getty

”Referring to “renewed trust” between the UK and Europe after Brexit, he later said the British people were “sold a lie…which is that the problem was Europe, but the problem has become Brexit”.

He added: “With your Government, we’re pragmatic, and for the first time in nine years, we’re providing a response.”

President Macron said he is “totally committed” to the plans to tackle small boat crossings.

The French president said there should be “no finger pointing” between France and the UK regarding any issues in addressing migration.

On the pilot for returning migrants, Mr Macron said: “I’m totally committed to make it work, because this is clearly our willingness and our common interest.”He added that the point of the pilot was a “deterrence” effect.

Away from migration, the two leaders announced closer security ties through the combination of the UK and France's nuclear deterrents.

“Now as Europe’s only nuclear powers and as leaders in Nato, we play a vital role in preserving the peace and security on this continent," Sir Keir said.

"So today, we’ve updated the historic Lancaster House treaty to protect our people and our way of work.“This is a major modernisation.

“We are overhauling combined joint expeditionary force to make it five times larger, 50,000 troops strong, able to act across every domain.

“But with going further, this morning, we signed the Northwood Declaration, confirming for the first time that we are coordinating our independent nuclear deterrents.

“From today, our adversaries will know that any extreme threat to this continent would prompt a response from our two nations.”

The pair also held talks between members of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" regarding the war in Ukraine, with the United States in attendance.

Sir Keir Starmer added: “We’ve strengthened our work to stand together for European security and in support of Ukraine, because I’m clear, the security of the British people starts in Ukraine.

“We have just co-chaired a meeting of the Coalition for the Willing, including representatives from the United States for the first time.

“We announced plans for a new multinational force Ukraine headquartered in Paris, so that we’re ready to support a peace deal when it comes but while (Vladimir) Putin turns his back on peace, we are running more support for Ukraine right now to defend their people and force Putin to the table.”

Speaking after the Prime Minister, President Macron said there is a determination" to support Ukraine and as he described today's summit as a "show of unity".

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr