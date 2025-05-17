Keir Starmer 'planning winter fuel U-turn' after local election losses

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer may reverse changes to the winter fuel payment.

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly ready to reverse changes to the winter fuel allowance cut as soon as next month.

Focus groups allegedly revealed voters could see Labour in a better light if they did a partial or full U-turn.

The decision comes as Labour MPs claimed the policy was "kryptonite" during local election doorstep campaigning.

The government is considering increasing the £11,500 income cap which is currently set for the payment, according to reports.

Downing Street is also discussing reversing the policy altogether - but this is highly unlikely.

Changes to the policy could be announced as soon as June.

This comes as the government faces a rebellion, the newspaper reports, as more than 100 Labour MPs have signed a letter voicing their concerns about welfare cuts.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told Starmer to “listen to his own party and change course” while Reform leader Nigel Farage described the fuel policy as a “terrible mistake”.

A Downing Street spokesperson told the i Paper: “We had to take tough but right decisions in the budget to stabilise the economy after years of damage and decline.

“As a result of what we’ve done, not only have we got record investment into the NHS which is bringing down waiting lists and delivering 3 million extra appointments in the first 10 months of a Labour Government, with four interest rate cuts and growth figures of 0.7 per cent.

“The decisions we made weren’t easy. But it’s clear they are having the effect of stabilising our economy and allowing our economy to grow, putting more money in the pockets of working people.”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons to attend the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in London, United Kingdom on May 14, 2025.

Sir Keir faces pressure to reverse his party's fortunes after the local elections saw Reform UK make major gains across England.

Nigel Farage hailed the results as "the end of two-party politics" and "the death of the Conservative Party" as Reform picked up ten councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday's poll.

Labour lost 180 council seats and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election - one of their safest seats.

Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, on Wednesday May 14, 2025.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, told LBC previously: "This policy has had serious consequences and I certainly have met constituents who have been wrapped in duvets and blankets as they come to their door feeling the cold this winter."

Ms Maskell continued: "Therefore it's absolutely crucial that not only is the threshold increased, because we know that many pensioners miss out on pension credit because of the low threshold, but also we restore winter fuel payments for those that need it."

"This will have a devastating impact on our communities." she added.

"Labour Party's got a special responsibility to protect those people who are in poverty. It's why we were formed. It worked to speak up for those communities who had no agency, but also to ensure that they are protected for the long term."

"It is about the culture and the way in which decisions are making winter fuel fuel payments taken without consulting older people, disabled people, not being consulted over the changes to PIP and universal credit. This taking away people's agency and voice"

Ian Byrne, the Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, told LBC's Natasha Devon that it would be "unforgivable" not to adapt after the elections.

Mr Byrne, who is on the left of the party, said Sir Keir Starmer's pledge after the results to go "further and faster" on Labour's current trajectories was "tin-eared".

"I think if you don't take on board what's happened over this week, then you're doing the Labour Party and the country a disservice," he said.

Mr Byrne said the government had made some good achievements, but they had been "drowned out" by controversial decisions such as the winter fuel allowance cut.

"That's caused seething anger," he said. Mr Byrne said the election results were not an "early shot" at Sir Keir's government, which was elected less than a year ago.

"It's a torpedo that has been sent from the country to the government to stop, reflect and change course and do something totally different."