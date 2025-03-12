Keir Starmer promises to 'keep all options on the table' after UK hit by Trump tariffs

12 March 2025, 12:31 | Updated: 12 March 2025, 12:51

Keir Starmer told MPs that all options are open in response to Donald Trump's tariffs
Keir Starmer told MPs that all options are open in response to Donald Trump's tariffs. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK would keep "all options on the table" after Donald Trump hit steel and aluminium imports with 25 per cent tariffs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jobs could be at risk in the beleaguered British steel industry after the UK failed to secure an exemption to the US president's global tariffs on the metal imports.

The European Union responded by announcing trade counter-measures, hitting American goods with retaliatory tariffs, but the Prime Minister resisted calls for the UK to immediately hit back.

President Trump has imposed 25 per cent steel and aluminium tariffs on countries which include UK
President Trump has imposed 25 per cent steel and aluminium tariffs on countries which include UK. Picture: Getty

Read More: Trump’s fresh steel tariffs threaten UK growth hopes, warn business groups

Read More: Europe retaliates against Trump tariffs - as UK steel industry warns US levies 'couldn't come at a worse time'

At Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir said: "I'm disappointed to see global tariffs in relation to steel and aluminium.

"We will take a pragmatic approach."

The UK is "negotiating an economic deal which covers and will include tariffs if we succeed," he told MPs.

"But we will keep all options on the table."

Sir Keir's comments came in response to Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who called for the UK to be "more robust" with the US president "like the Europeans and like the Canadians".

The Government said around five per cent of UK steel exports and six per cent of aluminium exports by volume go to the US, although trade bodies for both industries claim that is an underestimate of the scale of shipments across the Atlantic.

The tariffs came into effect at 4am GMT, and raise a flat duty on steel and aluminium entering America to 25 per cent.

The European Commission said countermeasures to the tariffs, which would affect around 26 billion euros (around £22 billion) of EU exports, will be introduced in April.

The targeted measures include not only steel and aluminium but motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans - with tariffs also hitting products which are important in key Republican-leaning states.

Earlier Ministers denied that Ministers that the UK's response to the global trade crisis was "weak", as the industry warned of a huge hit coming at the "worst possible time".

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds stressed he is trying to strike a wider trade deal with the US - something Mr Trump hinted at during Sir Keir's White House trip last month.

Sir Keir made a final attempt to head off the measures in a phone call with Mr Trump on Monday night. However, UK industries were then told to brace themselves for the impact of the tariffs, which came into effect at 4am.

Trade association UK Steel branded the US move "hugely disappointing".

Director General Gareth Stace said: "President Trump must surely recognise that the UK is an ally, not a foe. Our steel sector is not a threat to the US but a partner to key customers, sharing the same values and objectives in addressing global overcapacity and tackling unfair trade.

"These tariffs couldn't come at a worse time for the UK steel industry, as we battle with high energy costs and subdued demand at home, against an oversupplied and increasingly protectionist global landscape. What's more, the EU is also pushing ahead with trade restrictive action that will amplify the impact of US tariffs."

Nadine Bloxsome, chief executive of trade body the Aluminium Federation (Alfed) said: "The enforcement of US tariffs today is a critical moment for the UK aluminium industry.

"While the direct impacts are already being felt through reduced US orders and scrap export pressures, the additional risk of trade diversion due to EU countermeasures creates an even more serious challenge.

"We are concerned that, without proactive safeguarding, the UK could face an influx of low-cost imports, threatening the competitiveness and stability of our domestic market.

"We welcome the fact that the Government has called on Alfed for support and information throughout this process.

"It is reassuring that any decisions will be made in full consultation with the industry. While the current non-retaliatory approach is understood, this is a fast-moving situation.

"Alfed will continue to provide real-time feedback and insights to ensure any future decisions are informed by accurate data and industry realities."

London's FTSE 100 Index steadied following sharp falls on Tuesday as global stock markets were sent reeling by US President Trump's moves to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The UK blue chip share index stood 17.6 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 8513.6 soon after opening on Wednesday.

It had fallen 1.2 per cent on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since mid-January.

There were further hefty overnight falls on Wall Street where recession fears are mounting amid worries over a trade war, with the Dow Jones closing one per cent lower and the S&P 500 off 0.8 per cent.

Britain exported 166,433 tonnes of steel to the US in 2023, the last full year for which figures are available.

Statistics from trade body UK Steel showed that in 2024 some 162,716 tonnes were sent to the US, but that does not yet include data from December.

The US is the industry's second-largest export market after the EU, although the Government said it only accounted for 5 per cent of UK steel exports in 2023.

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

The Met confirmed it has started an investigation Rupert Lowe

Met Police launches investigation into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe

Exchequer Secretary James Murray, second furthers from the left, is set to scrap tax returns for hundreds of thousands of Brits.

Government set to scrap tax returns for 300,000 Brits with 'side-hustles'

Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Monday, March 10, 2025 in New York City. Stocks dropped after President Donald Trump didn't rule out a recession with U.S. tariffs being implemented.

US shares plummet again as Trump's refusal to rule out recession continues to rock America's economy
Mike Amesbury, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby in Cheshire arrives for sentencing on February 24, 2025 in Chester, England.

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury to resign over assault conviction after punching constituent, triggering by-election
The Ukrainian president has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the eve of vital peace talks between Ukrainian and US officials hosted in the country, which he won’t attend.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for ceasefire ahead of crunch US peace talks

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025.

'I hate to predict things' - Trump refuses to rule out US recession as trade war sends shocks through stock market
Mr Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in post until his successor is sworn in.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney send strong message to Trump after becoming Canadian prime minister
Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for UK work visa under proposed Conservative amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for UK work visa under proposed Conservative amendment to border bill
It was the "right and proper" decision to hold an independent investigation into allegations of bullying in Rupert Lowe's offices, the Reform UK deputy leader has said.

Suspending Rupert Lowe was 'right and proper' decision says Reform deputy leader Richard Tice
Reform UK MP, Rupert Lowe

Reform row rumbles on as Rupert Lowe claims he was 'warned' by leadership for being 'outspoken' about deportations