Keir Starmer suspends four Labour MPs over ‘persistent breaches of discipline’

All four suspended MPs voted against the bill. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has suspended four Labour MPs over "persistent breaches of discipline."

The party is expected to make an official announcement on the suspensions later this afternoon.

The four suspended MPs are Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Chris Hinchcliff and Rachal Maskell, who led the backbench rebellion over planned welfare cuts.

This move comes as the PM desperately attempts to restore party discipline after dozens of MPs threatened to crash the Government's recent welfare bill.

All four suspended MPs voted against the bill.

All three MPs have been suspended. Picture: Parliament

The suspensions are "the political equivalent of putting a hand on a spike" one MP told LBC's Aggie Chambré.

Speaking to the Times, another source added the MPs were suspended for “persistent knobheadery”.

Alloa & Grangemouth MP Leishman has been a consistent critic of Starmer since he took power, while Hinchliff, the MP for North East Hertfordshire, led the rebellion against Labour's planning bill.

A statement released by Leishman’s office following the news said: “I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party. I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving.

“I have voted against the government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa & Grangemouth. I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.

“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa & Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”

Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan also confirmed he had been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party but defended his decision to vote against the Government’s welfare reforms.

He said: “Since being elected I have consistently spoken up for my constituents on a range of issues, including most recently on cuts to disability benefits.

“I understood this could come at a cost, but I couldn’t support making disabled people poorer.

“Although I’ve been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party today, I’ve been part of the Labour and trade union movement for 40 years and remain as committed as ever to its values.

“To my constituents: it’s business as usual. I remain your hardworking local MP, I will continue to take up your concerns and speak up for Poole.”

This is a breaking story, more follows...