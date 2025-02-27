Trump says UK and US heading for a 'very good' trade deal - as President labels Starmer a 'tough negotiator'

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe and Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has said the UK is on track for a "very good" trade deal with the US that could see the nation dodge potential tariffs - as the President branded the PM a "tough negotiator".

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump announced that a “great trade agreement” was on the cards and that a deal could be finalised "very quickly".

“We’re going to have a great trade agreement, one way or the other, we’re going to end up with a very good trade agreement for both countries, and we’re working on that as we speak,” he said during a joint press conference.

The pair also spoke about potential tariffs, with Trump telling LBC's Natasha Clark that the UK may not be hit with them.

He credited Starmer's negotiating on the subject, saying the PM was "working hard" during their lunch to stop him from introducing tariffs.

Starmer highlighted that talks produced a potential “new economic deal with technology at its core”.

"He earned whatever they pay him over there," he joked, adding the UK and US will work towards "two deals" - one ending the war and a second striking a trade agreement.

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

It comes as Sir Keir touched on the subject of Ukraine, adding the whole of Europe must step up to support it - as the UK announced it's set to increase defence spending.

Starmer said the UK is "all in" when it comes to backing Ukraine, days after he announced the UK would increase spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 to deal with a "dangerous new era".

The PM also addressed plans for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Sir Keir said history "must be on the side of the peace maker, not the aggressor".

He added that he and Trump had discussed plans to reach a peace which is "tough and fair", adding that the UK and US could both win and get things done when they worked together.

Asked if Sir Keir Starmer had convinced him not to impose trade tariffs on the UK, Donald Trump said: "He tried."

Trump continued: "He was working hard, I'll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there, but he tried.

"I think there's a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary. We'll see."

The US President earlier said he had a "warm spot" for the UK, as he confirmed the bust of former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill had made a return to the White House.

It came as Starmer confirmed he will meet with 18 countries on Sunday to discuss the Ukraine war and stressed the importance of European countries doing more "in the defence and security of Europe".

Asked if he had been in discussions with other European countries about the peacekeeping deal and whether any Commonwealth countries may join, Sir Keir said: "Yes, I've spoken to a number of countries, particularly in the last few weeks.

"We had a meeting in Paris last week. I've got a meeting on Sunday with 18 countries to further our discussions.

"Obviously we've been talking quite intensely to our French colleagues and to Nato, but to other countries as well, because, as I say, I think it's important for European countries including the United Kingdom to step up and do more in the defence and security of Europe and our continent and the United Kingdom, and we will do so."

President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance, right, and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Picture: Alamy

It came after the PM and Trump met in the Oval Office, with Sir Keir handing a letter to Trump penned by King Charles. It detailed a state visit that Starmer described as an "unprecedented" invite.

Starmer's 'ace card', the royal invite follows previous comments made by Trump showing admiration for he British monarchy.

Mr Trump added: "It would be an honour to be there".

The pair were also joined by Vice-President Vance and Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Trump also addressed the controversial Chagos deal with reporters, adding: "I think we'll be inclined to go along with your country".

He added that such a deal would be discussed between the PM and the US President and that such a proposal would "work out very well".

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

During the exchange, Sir Keir Starmer told the waiting media that the alliance between the US and the UK was "the greatest alliance for prosperity and security ... the world has ever seen".

The trip to Washington comes as the future of Ukraine hangs in the balance, with the PM set to tell Trump Ukraine needs a US security guarantee for lasting peace with Russia.

It also comes ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House, with Ukraine's leader set to arrive on Friday.

Asked if a peace deal could be achieved in Ukraine, Mr Trump said: "Yes, we can."

Trump also told the waiting reporters that a deal must be agreed before peacekeeping forces enter Ukraine.

It comes after Starmer said earlier this month that he was ready to put British troops on the ground in the war-torn nation.

"Putting security into Ukraine is the easy part, the deal is the hard part," Trump added.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Picture: Alamy

The comments precede a formal dinner between the UK and US leaders this evening, in addition to a delayed press conference held by the pair.

Speaking earlier from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump told Starmer: "You have done very well over the years, haven't you?"

Sir Keir replied: "We have, I'm very proud of our country - but we've also always been there backing each other up.

"That is why this is the greatest alliance for prosperity and security, I think, the world has ever seen.

"Whenever necessary, we've absolutely backed each other up."

Mr Trump then asked: "Could you take on Russia by yourselves?"

Sir Keir smiled awkwardly, adding: "Well..."

Asked if the US would come to the UK's aid if British troops were attacked by Russia while keeping the peace in Ukraine, President Donald Trump said: "You know, I've always found about the British - they don't need much help. "They can take care of themselves very well.

"It sounds like it's evasive but it's not evasive. You know, the British have been incredible soldiers, incredible military, and they can take care of themselves.

"But if they need help, I'll always be with the British, OK? I'll always be with them - but they don't need help."

The Prime Minister's visit forms part of a 24hour whirlwind visit to the US, with Trump and Starmer meeting in Washington DC for the pair's first face-to-face meeting at the White House.

President Donald Trump, left, stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

The pair were seen to say a cordial hello sealed with a handshake, before addressing the press from the steps of the White House early on Thursday.

It follows Mr Trump's vow that he would not provide security guarantees "beyond very much", insisting it was for Europeans to protect Ukraine.

Sir Keir is prepared to commit British troops to a peacekeeping mission but believes that US promises are vital to "deter Putin from coming again".

The visit comes days after announcing Britain would finally hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent by 2027.

On the way over, the PM went against the US President’s comments appearing to suggest that Ukraine had started the war.

And the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would come to London on Sunday for a post-Paris summit in a bid to secure a peace deal.He’ll be flying to Washington on Friday to sign an expected mineral deal pact.

The prime minister also: