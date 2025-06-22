Starmer backs Trump as he calls on Iran to 'return to the negotiating table' after US strikes

22 June 2025, 07:52 | Updated: 22 June 2025, 08:05

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has responded to US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities
By StephenRigley

Keir Starmer has said Tehran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon - as the US bombed three sites in Iran.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the PM said:“Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”

Read More: Trump hails 'spectacular military success' after US 'obliterates' Iran's nuclear capabilities

Read More: US carries out 'successful attack' on three Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says

Starmer's statement comes after the US military bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in an historic strike against the Islamic Republic.

Trump last night claimed the attack using B2 steal bombers had been "a spectacular military success," something Tehran denied.

Reports from the US suggested that the bombers flew direct from the US rather than using the joint UK/US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

There is understood to have been no UK involvement in the action, which comes after Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary David Lammy had pushed for a diplomatic solution rather than US action which could further destabilise the region.

