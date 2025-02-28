Keir Starmer warns Putin may 'go again' in Ukraine and deal must be one ‘that lasts’

Keir Starmer and Trump meet in the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that Vladimir Putin may ‘go again’ in Ukraine without a ‘lasting’ peace deal that includes security guarantees.

US President Donald Trump has resisted calls to fully commit American troops to peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine as part of a deal.

Sir Keir Starmer has now told NBC News: “My concern is that we know, historically, that Putin might go again.

“He has ambitions in relation to Ukraine. And therefore, if there’s to be a deal, it has got to be a deal that lasts.

The Prime Minister has insisted that any deal should commit to “boots on the ground and planes in the sky” to limit future incursions into Ukrainian territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Sir Keir in Downing Street on Sunday after meetings between both leaders and Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister has continued to back a security guarantee for Ukraine, despite Trump downplaying his own country's future contributions.

Starmer has said he is prepared to deploy British troops as part of a force to safeguard any peace deal, but only if the US offers security guarantees to European soldiers.

It comes as the US and Russia prepare to discuss an end to the three-year war in Ukraine - amid fears that Kyiv's sovereignty is being undermined.

Zelenskyy will be at Downing Street on Sunday to discuss the UK's support for Ukraine and "how we ensure a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security, backed up by strong security guarantees," according to a statement.

Later in the day, Starmer will also host a meeting of European leaders on the subject of the continent's collective backing for Ukraine.

During a joint press conference with Trump on Thursday, Starmer stressed the importance of European countries doing more "in the defence and security of Europe".

The European summit in London will include leaders from Ukraine, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Romania, as well as the NATO Secretary General and the Presidents of the European Commission and European Council.

Topics on the agenda include:

Strengthening Ukraine’s position now with military support and sanctions on Russia

The need for a strong lasting peace deal that helps Ukraine defend against future Russian attacks

Next steps on planning for a strong security guarantee

Also that day, Starmer will meet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and lead a call between Baltic states Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Keir Starmer speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room at the White House Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Starmer said during Thursday's press conference he and Mr Trump had a "very productive discussion" about a US security guarantee for a Ukrainian peace deal.

Asked if he felt satisfied about the so-called backstop after discussions with Mr Trump, he said: "Obviously, as the President says, the deal has to come first.

"But, yes, our teams are going to be talking about how we make sure that deals sticks, is lasting, and enforced. So, our teams will be talking about that."

Mr Trump said the US is working towards a "very achievable ceasefire" in Ukraine.

Starmer said the UK is "all in" when it comes to backing Ukraine, days after he announced the UK would increase spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 to deal with a "dangerous new era".

The PM also addressed plans for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Sir Keir said history "must be on the side of the peace maker, not the aggressor".

He added that he and Trump had discussed plans to reach a peace which is "tough and fair", adding that the UK and US could both win and get things done when they worked together