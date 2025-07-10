'The state shouldn't be the first place you go to for support,' says Kemi Badenoch as she outlines welfare plans

10 July 2025, 13:48

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech setting out her plans for welfare
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech setting out her plans for welfare. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch has called for tougher restrictions on benefits to cut the welfare bill, as she said the "state shouldn't be the first place you go to for support".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a speech on Thursday, the Conservative Party Leader set out her plans to bring down the state's welfare bill.

"Getting the welfare bill down is not an impossible task but it requires conviction and the courage to make difficult choices," she said.

She recognised that support should be there for those who most need it, such as people with really challenging disabilities or people who work hard all their life but lose their job suddenly.

Mrs Badenoch specifically attacked the policy allowing foreign nationals to claim sickness benefits, saying someone should pay in to the system and receive citizenship before unlocking sickness benefits.

She named a number of health issues and disabilities that she believes should not be paid for by the taxpayer, such as food intolerance, anxiety and mild depression.

"We are going to have to draw a line in the sand about which conditions the state gives out support for," she said.

Mrs Badenoch named the Motability scheme, which helps support people with a disability to pay for a car, as the "perfect example" of what is going wrong.

She also addressed the cost of raising children, stating "people on benefits should have to make the same decisions on having children as everyone else".

Read more: Starmer staves off backbench rebellion as watered down welfare bill passes the Commons

Read more: Kemi Badenoch to demand tougher benefits rules to cut welfare bill

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech setting out her plans for welfare
Mrs Badenoch addressed a number of areas to cut the welfare bill . Picture: Alamy

The Tory leader reiterated her belief that a life of work is better than one dependent on the state, saying it's "better for the soul".

"It's better to contribute and enjoy the freedom that comes with paying your own way," she said.

She claimed too many young people think a life on benefits is an alternative to working as finding a job is "daunting".

She added: "We need to win the argument that personal responsibility matters.

"If you can support yourself you should. If you want a better phone or a new car or a bigger house - you need to earn that."

She also said we need to bring back the idea of "saving for a rainy day", saying people don't prioritise making sacrifices as they believe the state will bail them out.

Government forecasts suggest annual spending on health and disability benefits could reach £70 billion by 2030.

Other projections suggest the figure could go as high as £100 billion, while the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that failing to cut the rate at which people take up benefits could cost an extra £12 billion.

Mrs Badenoch’s speech coincides with the publication of a report by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) think tank suggesting some benefit claimants could receive more in welfare than they would be paid working full time.

The CSJ said an economically inactive person currently claiming universal credit, the average housing benefit and personal independence payment would receive around £25,000 next year – more than the £22,500 post-tax income of someone working full time on the minimum wage.

For new claimants, cuts to universal credit proposed by the Government would reduce that figure to £22,550.

CSJ policy director Joe Shalam said the disparity created “perverse incentives” that left “too many people trapped in a cycle of dependency and wasted potential”.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr