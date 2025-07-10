'The state shouldn't be the first place you go to for support,' says Kemi Badenoch as she outlines welfare plans

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech setting out her plans for welfare. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch has called for tougher restrictions on benefits to cut the welfare bill, as she said the "state shouldn't be the first place you go to for support".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a speech on Thursday, the Conservative Party Leader set out her plans to bring down the state's welfare bill.

"Getting the welfare bill down is not an impossible task but it requires conviction and the courage to make difficult choices," she said.

She recognised that support should be there for those who most need it, such as people with really challenging disabilities or people who work hard all their life but lose their job suddenly.

Mrs Badenoch specifically attacked the policy allowing foreign nationals to claim sickness benefits, saying someone should pay in to the system and receive citizenship before unlocking sickness benefits.

She named a number of health issues and disabilities that she believes should not be paid for by the taxpayer, such as food intolerance, anxiety and mild depression.

"We are going to have to draw a line in the sand about which conditions the state gives out support for," she said.

Mrs Badenoch named the Motability scheme, which helps support people with a disability to pay for a car, as the "perfect example" of what is going wrong.

She also addressed the cost of raising children, stating "people on benefits should have to make the same decisions on having children as everyone else".

Mrs Badenoch addressed a number of areas to cut the welfare bill . Picture: Alamy

The Tory leader reiterated her belief that a life of work is better than one dependent on the state, saying it's "better for the soul".

"It's better to contribute and enjoy the freedom that comes with paying your own way," she said.

She claimed too many young people think a life on benefits is an alternative to working as finding a job is "daunting".

She added: "We need to win the argument that personal responsibility matters.

"If you can support yourself you should. If you want a better phone or a new car or a bigger house - you need to earn that."

She also said we need to bring back the idea of "saving for a rainy day", saying people don't prioritise making sacrifices as they believe the state will bail them out.

Government forecasts suggest annual spending on health and disability benefits could reach £70 billion by 2030.

Other projections suggest the figure could go as high as £100 billion, while the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that failing to cut the rate at which people take up benefits could cost an extra £12 billion.

Mrs Badenoch’s speech coincides with the publication of a report by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) think tank suggesting some benefit claimants could receive more in welfare than they would be paid working full time.

The CSJ said an economically inactive person currently claiming universal credit, the average housing benefit and personal independence payment would receive around £25,000 next year – more than the £22,500 post-tax income of someone working full time on the minimum wage.

For new claimants, cuts to universal credit proposed by the Government would reduce that figure to £22,550.

CSJ policy director Joe Shalam said the disparity created “perverse incentives” that left “too many people trapped in a cycle of dependency and wasted potential”.