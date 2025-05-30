Kemi Badenoch calls on Prime Minister to sack Lord Hermer after he compared calls to leave ECHR with 1930s Germany

30 May 2025, 15:21 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 15:35

Lord Hermer, Attorney General for England and Wales, has faced backlash over his recent comments
Lord Hermer, Attorney General for England and Wales, has faced backlash over his recent comments. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch has called on Sir Keir Starmer to sack Lord Hermer after he compared calls to leave the European Court of Human Rights with 1930s Germany

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Hermer has faced criticism for a speech on Thursday in which he compared calls for the UK to leave international courts with 1930s Germany.

The Attorney General criticised politicians who argued that Britain “abandons the constraints of international law in favour of raw power”.

Arguing that similar claims had been made “in the early 1930s by ‘realist’ jurists in Germany”, Lord Hermer added that abandoning international law would only “give succour to (Vladimir) Putin”.

He said that because of what happened “in 1933, far-sighted individuals rebuilt and transformed the institutions of international law”. That is the year that Adolf Hitler became German chancellor.

Leader of the Opposition, Ms Badenoch has called on the Prime Minister to sack Lord Hermer over his "dangerous" comments.

Read more: Attorney general 'regrets' comparing Tories and Reform to Nazis following calls to quit ECHR

Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Lord Hermer
Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Lord Hermer. Picture: Alamy

She said: “From refusing to fight the case against Kneecap, to advising the government to hand over £30 billion and our territory in the Chagos Islands, Lord Hermer has shown appalling judgment time and again. Now he’s calling people who disagree with him Nazis.

“This isn’t just embarrassing, it’s dangerous. Hermer doesn’t understand government. He believes in the rule of lawyers, not the rule of law.

“If Keir Starmer had any backbone, he’d sack him. But will he risk upsetting his old friend and former donor? I doubt it.”

The Attorney General “regrets” remarks in which he compared calls for the UK to leave international courts with 1930s Germany, his spokesman has said.

Lord Hermer’s spokesman said: “The Attorney General gave a speech defending international law which underpins our security, protects against threats from aggressive states like Russia and helps tackle organised immigration crime.

“He rejects the characterisation of his speech by the Conservatives. He acknowledges though that his choice of words was clumsy and regrets having used this reference.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest