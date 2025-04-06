Kemi Badenoch slammed for 'disgraceful' response to MPs denied entry to Israel - as shadow minister breaks ranks

By Emma Soteriou

Kemi Badenoch has been criticised for her 'disgraceful' response to two Labour MPs being denied entry to Israel.

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected because they were suspected of plans to "document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred", according to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry.

Ms Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley, and Ms Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, both flew to the country from Luton on Saturday.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said she was "not surprised" the pair had been denied entry, adding that it was important to "respect other countries enforcing their borders".

Responding to her comments, Treasury minister Darren Jones to LBC's Lewis Goodall: "I'm not sure that's a very responsible answer from the leader of the opposition.

"British parliamentarians of all parties will travel internationally to meet their counterparts and to look at how British money is being spent.

"We expect parliamentarians, as they, irrespective of party, to be able to go about their business without interruption.

"And Kemi Badenoch may want to reflect on the fact that when some of her Conservative counterparts had similar situations in relation to their work in China and in Hong Kong."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Lammy slammed the Tory leader for "cheerleading" Israel.

"@KemiBadenoch it’s disgraceful you are cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs," he said.

"Do you say the same about Tory MPs banned from China?

"This government will continue to stand up for the rights of our MPs to speak their mind, whatever their party."

Yuan Yang. Picture: UK Government

Shadow minister Richard Fuller also broke ranks on Sunday, telling LBC: "My personal view is that parliamentarians going on official trips should be allowed free passage to other countries, democracy to our allies, and that when they're in situations where they are not given access, that we should look at that in a very poor light.

"Parliamentarians go on these trips because they want to come back and report to other parliamentary colleagues about what they have seen.

"And of course they will be coloured by their own prejudices and views - very few people in Parliament don't have prejudices and views - but when they're on an official visit, I think we should be supporting them."

He went on to say: "In general principle terms, official parliamentary delegations, we should be supporting their access to countries wherever they are in the world."

Abtisam Mohamed. Picture: UK Government

Sharing a statement following the incident, Ms Yang and Ms Mohamed said it is "vital" that parliamentarians are able to "witness first-hand" the situation on the ground in Palestine.

It came after Mr Lammy said it was "deeply concerning" that they had not been allowed into the country.

The pair said in their statement: "We're astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse British MPs entry on our trip to visit the occupied West Bank.

"It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness first-hand the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory."

They said they have "spoken out in Parliament in recent months" on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and "parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons without fear of being targeted".

They made the trip with charity partners as part of an MPs' delegation "to visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank".

David Lammy said it was "deeply concerning" that they had not been allowed into the country. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said on Saturday that he had "made clear" to his counterparts in the Israeli government that it is "no way to treat British parliamentarians".

"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," he said.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza."