Badenoch drops 'impossible' 2050 net zero goal as she says target 'risks energy security and drives up bills'

18 March 2025, 11:28

Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch
Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Kemi Badenoch has dropped the Conservatives' goal to reach net zero by 2050, claiming that the target is "impossible" and pushing for it risks the UK's energy security and increases bills.

The Tory leader said that the UK was "less safe, less secure and less resilient" as a result of the push for net zero, especially as other large countries such as China have no such goals.

Delivering a speech in central London on Tuesday, Ms Badenoch said that she wanted "a better future and a better environment" for her children - but that her party "had to get real".

The UK is legally committed to achieving net zero, which means cutting emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases to zero, and absorbing any surplus.

The target was set into law by Tory Prime Minister Theresa May in 2019.

Tory party mulling 'open questions' about Kemi Badenoch's leadership

Labour has a much shorter timeframe to reach net zero - aiming for 2030, just five years away.

Ms Badenoch said "no one knows" why the target was 2050 in the first place.

She said the Conservatives would come out with new policies at some point which could focus on a better way of delivering net zero or just focusing on clean energy and energy security.

The Tory leader said she has not changed her mind after previously showing support for the net zero by 2050 target in government.

She called herself a "net zero sceptic" because of over-reliance on China and unreliable targets.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband | 07/02/25

"Net zero makes us dangerously dependent on countries who don't share our values," Ms Badenoch said.

She added: "We have got to start acknowledging what is in plain sight. Net zero makes us dangerously dependent on countries that don’t share our values and it is risking our own security."

Ms Badenoch also said the costs of net zero would mean businesses were paying “much more than they currently are”.

She added that there would be more from her party "in the weeks ahead" as "the academics, experts, business people, members from all walks of life" will help the party "get to the root cause of our country's problems".

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "Kemi Badenoch claims she's ready to 'deal with reality' while remaining in complete denial about the reality of the Tories' appalling record in government.

"The Tory leader's position is at odds with her own historic views. In government, she openly championed net zero. It's clear the Conservatives stand for nothing and have learned absolutely no lessons. They haven't changed."

