Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch says she no longer identifies as Nigerian.

2 August 2025, 12:24

By Danielle Desouza

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has said she no longer identifies as being Nigerian, revealing she has not renewed her passport since the early 2000s.

Badenoch was born in Wimbledon but was then raised in both Nigeria and the US.

She returned to England at the age of 16 because of Nigeria's worsening political and economic climate, as well as to continue her education.

Speaking on former MP and television presenter Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast, she said she was "Nigerian through ancestry" but "by identity, I'm not really".

She added: "I know the country very well, I have a lot of family there, and I'm very interested in what happens there.

"But home is where my now family is, and my now family is my children, it's my husband and my brother and his children, in-laws. The Conservative Party is very much part of my family - my extended family, I call it."

When asked about not renewing her passport, she said: "I don't identify with it anymore. Most of my life has been in the UK and I've just never felt the need to.

"I'm Nigerian through ancestry, by birth, despite not being born there because of my parents... but by identity, I'm not really."

She said on her return to Nigeria after her father, Femi, who was a GP with his own clinic, died, she faced a "big fandango" to get a visa.

She also said her early experiences in Nigeria shaped her political outlook, adding: "I remember never quite feeling that I belonged there."

Last year, Badenoch faced criticism from Kashim Shettima, Nigeria's vice-president, who said she had "denigrated" the West African country.

A spokesperson for Badenoch responded to Mr Shettima at the time, saying the Conservative leader was "not the PR for Nigeria".

