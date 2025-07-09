Kemi Badenoch to demand tougher benefits rules to cut welfare bill

9 July 2025, 22:18

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025.
Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Kemi Badenoch will call for health benefits to be restricted to people with the 'most serious conditions' as Labour's annual spending on welfare could reach £70 billion by 2030.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a speech on Thursday, the Tory leader will warn of a “ticking time bomb” of welfare dependency, as Government forecasts suggest annual spending on health and disability benefits could reach £70bn by 2030.

Other projections suggest the figure could go as high as £100 billion, while the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that failing to cut the rate at which people take up benefits could cost an extra £12 billion.

Setting out her plans for welfare cuts, Mrs Badenoch will say: “We should be backing the makers – rewarding the people getting up every morning, working hard to build our country.

“Our welfare system should look after the most vulnerable in society – not those cheating the system.”

Read more: Minister warns of ‘financial cost’ of welfare cuts climbdown as tax rises loom within months

Read more: Starmer's welfare reform Bill scrapes through after last minute concession to rebels

London, UK. 9th July, 2025. Disabled people gather outside the Houses of Parliament for a protest against proposed cuts to the Universal Credit health element as MPs debate. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 9th July, 2025. Disabled people gather outside the Houses of Parliament for a protest against proposed cuts to the Universal Credit health element as MPs debate. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

As well as restricting benefits to “more serious conditions”, Mrs Badenoch is expected to reiterate her policy of preventing foreign nationals claiming welfare.

She will say: “It is not fair to spend £1 billion a month on benefits for foreign nationals and on handing out taxpayer-funded cars for conditions like constipation.”

The £1 billion figure refers to benefits paid to households that include at least one foreign national, but may also cover payments to British citizens.

The taxpayer-backed Motability scheme provides vehicles to people who receive the “enhanced” mobility element of personal independence payment, covering those with serious mobility problems, and usually involves exchanging all the allowance and providing an additional upfront payment in exchange for a lease on a vehicle.

London, UK. 9 July, 2025. Disabled people rally outside Parliament calling on MPs to vote down the 'Welfare Bill' (Universal Credit and Personal Independence Bill) which has its 3rd Reading today. Credit: Ron Fassbender/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 9 July, 2025. Disabled people rally outside Parliament calling on MPs to vote down the 'Welfare Bill' (Universal Credit and Personal Independence Bill) which has its 3rd Reading today. Credit: Ron Fassbender/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

She will also call for an end to remote assessments of benefit claimants, arguing that this had allowed people to “game the system”, and pledge to “get people back to work” through retraining and “early intervention”.

Mrs Badenoch’s speech comes a week after Sir Keir Starmer U-turned on proposals to cut the benefits bill by £5 billion in the face of discontent among his backbenchers.

After the U-turn, economists have warned that the Government’s proposals will now deliver zero savings by 2030.

In her speech, Mrs Badenoch will attack the Labour Government as being “beholden to left-wing MPs” and “completely unprepared for government”.

And she will also take aim at Reform UK, accusing both Nigel Farage’s party and Labour of “turning a blind eye” to the impact of the rising welfare bill.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage has vowed to scrap the two-child benefit cap if Reform UK comes to power, something the Conservatives have criticised as unaffordable.

Mrs Badenoch will say: “Nigel Farage pretends to be a Thatcherite Conservative but really, he’s just Jeremy Corbyn with a pint and a cigarette.

“On welfare he shows his true colours – promising unaffordable giveaways with no plan to fix the system.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Conservatives had 14 years to reform welfare. Instead, they left the country with a broken system that holds people back and fails to support the most vulnerable. Kemi Badenoch’s Tory Party should be apologising for the state they left the system in.

“Labour is committed to reforming the broken welfare system through our Plan for Change by investing £3.8 billion in supporting sick and disabled people back to work, introducing our new Youth Guarantee giving all 18 to 21-year-olds the chance to be learning or earning, and creating more good jobs in every part of the country.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr