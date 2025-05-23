Kemi Badenoch urges Prime Minister to visit fishermen claiming EU deal will 'kill' their business

The Conservative leader visited Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Friday and met fishermen from the town. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer must visit fishermen who fear the UK's trade deal with the EU will "kill" their businesses, Kemi Badenoch has said.

Sir Keir's deal with the EU was criticised by many within the fishing industry, because it grants a 12-year extension to a post-Brexit agreement which allows fleets from the continent access to British waters.

Opponents of the new settlement believe the access, largely expected to benefit French fishermen, was extended in exchange for closer trade, food and farming trade ties.

Speaking as she visited Bridlington, Mrs Badenoch told broadcasters that fisherman she met said they felt "forgotten" by the Government.

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaks with skipper of the Genesis fishing boat, Neil Robson, as she visits Bridlington Harbour. Picture: Getty

"They've been telling me that Keir Starmer does not understand what they are going through. They could not believe it. They said they woke up one day and just heard that fishing rights have been given to Europe for 12 years," she said.

The Conservative leader said some fishermen she met felt their children did not want to work in the industry.

"They cannot find staff. People would rather work at Tesco or be binmen than work on these vessels. And someone has to speak up for them. That's why I'm here," she said.

Asked what her message to Sir Keir was, the Conservative leader said: "I will tell him that he needs to come here and listen to the fishermen who I've just spoken to. They say this deal is going to kill them.

Bridlington Harbour ahead of a visit by Leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Getty

"They hate the fact that people think that they're just a small industry that can just be pushed to the side.

"No one, from their perspective, is looking out for them."

Ministers have insisted the deal will give fishermen certainty for the future, because of the 12-year agreement.

Sir Keir earlier this week hit out at the "myth that next year everybody was free to do what they like" if he had not extended the fishing deal.

The Conservatives have said the Government should have pushed for yearly negotiations on European access.