'Vote Labour, get trash,' warns Kemi Badenoch as she admits local elections will be 'extremely difficult' for Tories

20 March 2025, 12:49

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kemi Badenoch has warned that voters will "get trash" if they choose Labour in the local elections as she admitted it will be "extremely difficult" for the Tories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at the launch of the Tories' local election campaign, Ms Badenoch said the Conservatives would lose "every single" council it won in 2021 if the general election results were mapped onto the coming local poll.

While she said the party would likely "do a bit better than that", she added that she knows "that these elections will be extremely difficult".

Ms Badenoch went on to attack Labour's record in Government and town halls, claiming: "If you vote Labour, you get trash."

Read more: Badenoch drops 'impossible' 2050 net zero goal as she says target 'risks energy security and drives up bills'

Read more: Kemi Badenoch calls for investigation into BBC Gaza documentary featuring grandson of Hamas founder

She pointed to the bin strikes in Labour-run Birmingham, as well as measures taken by the Government like the inheritance tax on farms.

"I was in Birmingham at the weekend," Ms Badenoch said. "Labour has run it into the ground bins, not collected rubbish piling high everywhere.

"They have a one billion pound black hole in their budget now. They've hiked council tax by 21 per cent over two years and cut services, all while Labour councillors gave themselves a pay rise.

"So I say to all of you watching, don't let Labour do that to your council."

She went on to say: "We are the only credible choice: Lib Dems will wreck your public services, Reform has no experience running anything, Greens will run councils into the ground and Labour will spend, tax and waste your money, just like they always do."

In a rallying call to Tory campaigners, Ms Badenoch said: "As I said earlier, these elections will be tough, but we are up for the fight.

"We are building a gold-standard campaign machine, but we need you and all our brilliant volunteers and supporters to get out and help. Every leaflet, every conversation, every vote counts."

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking at their local election campaign launch at The Curzon Centre in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking at their local election campaign launch at The Curzon Centre in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

In a veiled criticism of Nigel Farage, the Tory leader said politics is "not showbusiness".

Asked what the ideological difference between the Tories and Farage's Reform UK is, Ms Badenoch said: "One of the things which I've been saying quite frequently - and I did in my speech on Tuesday when I launched our policy renewal programme - was that we don't just make announcements, we have a plan."

She said "people have lost trust in politics because politicians make promises and don't deliver".

"We also fell foul of that from time to time, and what I'm saying now is the Conservative Party is under new leadership," Ms Badenoch added.

"This is not showbusiness. This is not a game. This is about people's lives. This is not for us. It is for all those people out there who need credible politicians. That is what we're offering."

She said she would not step down from her role if her party suffers important losses in May's local elections.

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Getty

The Lib Dems have described the launch as a "desperate attempt to shore up the crumbling Conservative vote".

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "The first brick in the blue wall came tumbling down in Buckinghamshire in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

"Now Kemi Badenoch is back there in a desperate attempt to shore up the crumbling Conservative vote as people in the home counties turn to the Liberal Democrats.

"Whilst Kemi's Conservatives compete with Reform in their policy agenda, the Liberal Democrats are focused on delivering for residents on issues including the cost of living, sewage in our rivers and the emergency in our NHS and care.

"Voters in Buckinghamshire and across the country haven't forgiven the Conservatives for all the damage they've done. Badenoch will hear the very same if she knocks on doors today.

"Voters have a clear choice in May, and across the country, including in Buckinghamshire, they are turning to the Liberal Democrats as community champions who will stand up for them."

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Latest Politics News

Sir Ed said a lack of 'clarity' around the changes was causing 'fear'

Sir Ed Davey: Disabled people and carers will be 'kept awake' by benefits shake-up

JD Vance And Tim Walz Face Off In Vice Presidential Debate In New York

JD Vance claims UK is 'stagnating because of its immigration' in scathing speech

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled major reforms to the benefits system on Tuesday.

Labour's benefits crackdown: From PIP to Universal Credit, what does it mean for you?

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall making a statement on welfare reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples
Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen - after spending quadruples in four years
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned