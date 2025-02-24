Kremlin linked elites 'stopped from visiting UK' with new sanctions on third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

24 February 2025, 08:24

The Home Office has announced a move to widen travel controls on Kremlin-linked elites.
The Home Office has announced a move to widen travel controls on Kremlin-linked elites. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Russian elites will be 'stopped from coming to the UK' under new sanctions announced on the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to join world leaders in a call hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The Prime Minister reiterated Britain's "ironclad" backing for Kyiv in a series of conversations with allies over the weekend as he prepares to make the case for safeguards to protect the country's sovereignty on his visit to the US this week.

On Monday, which marks three years since Moscow's full-scale invasion, he is expected to address leaders from the G7 and across Europe as part of a group call in a show of solidarity amid fragile transatlantic relations.

Read more: Zelenskyy willing to step down as Ukraine's president 'immediately' if it 'brings peace or Nato membership'

Read more: Russia launches 'aerial terror' on Ukraine, with the biggest drone attack of the war so far

Meanwhile, the Home Office announced a move to widen travel sanctions for Kremlin-linked elites in a bid to heap more pressure on Russia as the war enters its fourth year.

Local and federal politicians as well as managers or directors of large Russian companies will face a ban on entering the UK under the rules, which come on top of existing measures preventing high-profile business figures such as Roman Abramovich from staying in Britain.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the government were "stopping elites coming from Russia to the United Kingdom in the way they've been able to for some time, these are people who are materially linked to Putin's regime, who've extracted significant wealth and resource from the Russian state."

He told Nick: "We've expanded the criteria for exclusion which now will give the home secretary the discretionary power to stop those people from travelling to the UK".

The Prime Minister will seek to position the UK as a bridge between Europe and America on his visit next week as tensions simmer after Mr Trump hit out at Mr Zelensky and White House officials met Kremlin counterparts to discuss ending the war.

Zelenskyy says he'll quit if 'it brings peace' to Ukraine

Earlier on Sunday, Number 10 said Sir Keir had agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron, who will meet the US president in Washington days before the Prime Minister, on the need to show "united leadership" in support of Kyiv.

Elsewhere, he held a call with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, who is set to chair the joint call on Monday morning, with whom he agreed "working together alongside other international leaders was essential to achieve lasting peace and security in Ukraine," Number 10 said.

The Prime Minister held his second call in three days with the Ukrainian president on Sunday, promising he would be "progressing important discussions" about Kyiv's security on his visit to Washington.

He reiterated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding its sovereignty was essential to deter future aggression from Russia.

Sir Keir's visit will mark a critical moment in his leadership after Mr Trump called Mr Zelensky a "dictator" and suggested Kyiv had "started" the war.

The Ukrainian leader later accused Mr Trump of living in a "disinformation space" after US-Kremlin talks about bringing the conflict to an end, at which neither Kyiv nor other European countries were present.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky said he would be ready to give up his presidency if doing so would achieve lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of Nato, which the US has suggested is an unrealistic prospect.

Some European leaders and opposition figures have openly condemned Mr Trump's remarks about Ukraine and Sir Keir has faced pressure to challenge the president when he visits Washington.

The Prime Minister has backed Mr Zelensky as a "democratically elected leader", but avoided directly criticising the US president.

At the weekend, Sir Keir and his Cabinet warned that a weak peace deal would cause damage far beyond Ukraine, saying that including a US security guarantee to deter Russia from attacking again is in Washington's own interest.

Speaking at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Sunday, the Prime Minister said: "Nobody wants the bloodshed to continue, least of all the Ukrainians.

"But after everything that they have suffered, after everything they have fought for, there can be no discussion about Ukraine without Ukraine, and the people of Ukraine must have a long-term, secure future."

Sir Keir is also facing pressure to use the trip to confirm a timeline to raise UK defence spending to 2.5% of national income amid US demands that Europe shoulder the overwhelming burden of security on the continent.

Ministers had previously suggested a path towards reaching the target would be set out in the spring following the strategic defence review.

Mr Trump used a wide-ranging speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) in Washington on Saturday to say "we're pretty close to a deal".

"We better be close to a deal because that has been a horrible situation," he added.

Mr Zelensky has said his country will not accept any outcome from talks between Moscow and Washington because Kyiv was excluded from the discussions.

