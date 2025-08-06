Politician embraces the AI revolution by launching UK's first virtual MP

Mark Sewards has become the first MP to embrace the AI revolution. Picture: Screenshot/Neural Voice

By Rebecca Henrys

An MP has become the first UK politician to create an AI version of themself to interact with constituents.

Mark Sewards, the Labour MP for Leeds South West and Morley, has embraced the 'AI revolution' by creating a prototype of himself that can respond to constituents 24/7.

The bot isn't intended to replace the work Sewards does; it gives those living in his constituency another way to reach him.

Every conversation is sent to Mark and his team to pick up.

Mr Sewards, who assumed office in 2024, said "I encourage any resident of Leeds South West and Morley to give AI Mark a try". Picture: Parliament

There has been a mixed reaction to his announcement on Facebook with a couple of people welcoming the idea, whereas one person said that "a chatbot can’t replace a person."

He said: "This prototype AI model offers my constituents an additional way to engage with their MP on local casework and policy issues. It can't ever replace any of the other work I do and it simply gives people another option to contact me, anytime of day.

"I encourage any resident of Leeds South West and Morley to give AI Mark a try. This is only a prototype, and every request will be used to train it to make it better."

A local business owner approached Sewards with the idea of creating AI Mark.

It was created with Neural Voice, an AI startup that helps businesses by developing personalised voice bots that can assist customers.

Sewards added: "When constituent and local business owner, Jeremy Smith, approached me with this idea, I was very excited to work with him. The AI revolution is happening and we must embrace it to see how it can be useful, in all sectors.

"Having an AI start-up based in my constituency willing to work with me on this project has been fantastic. I can’t thank Jeremy Smith and Neural Voice enough for all their hard work to create the UK’s first virtual MP."