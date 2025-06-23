Liz Kendall doubles down on decreased welfare spending as Labour faces benefits rebellion

23 June 2025, 20:52

Liz Kendall MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Liz Kendall MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Labour MPs will reportedly launch a “reasoned amendment” to the government’s upcoming welfare reforms, as Sir Keir Starmer faces a growing rebellion over plans to cut disability benefits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The MPs will look to “water down” Liz Kendall’s proposals, which could plunge thousands into poverty.

The Work and Pensions secretary faced questions from backbench MPs on Monday night, as the government desperately looked to prevent open rebellion within the party.

Under the proposals, ministers will limit eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability payment in England, and limit the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC).

Read more: Major fire in Manchester city centre causes serious disruption

LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of PIP benefit cuts

Ms Kendall told MPs on Monday night there is “no route to social justice based on greater benefit spending alone”.

Ministers have previously said the reforms could save up to £5 billion a year.

But in a sign they are now emphasising a moral case for the Bill over its financial savings, Ms Kendall told MPs: “The path to a fairer society – one where everyone thrives, where people who can work get the support they need, and where we protect those who cannot – that is the path we seek to build with our reforms.

“Our plans are rooted in fairness – for those who need support and for taxpayers.

“They are about ensuring the welfare state survives, so there is always a safety net for those who need it. They’re about putting proper safeguards in place to protect the most vulnerable.

“But above all they are about our belief that everyone can fulfil their potential and live their hopes and dreams when, collectively, we provide them with real opportunities and support. This is the better future we seek to build for our constituents and our country.”

Despite Ms Kendall’s efforts to build a consensus, Labour MPs continued to voice their concerns in the Commons on Monday.

Richard Burgon, Leeds East MP, said: “Isn’t the simple and sad truth that any MP who votes for this upcoming welfare Bill is voting to take Pip from disabled people who need assistance to cut up their food, wash themselves and go to the toilet?”

Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East, said: “Ministers have highlighted the scale of Pip recipients expected to lose payments make up one in 10 of the total Pip caseload, suggesting the impact of the cuts will be limited, but that’s still 370,000 current recipients expected to lose on average £4,500.

“But these numbers rest on a set of assumptions that the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) has described as highly uncertain. DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) data shows there are 1.3 million people currently receiving Pip daily living payments who would not meet the new criteria.

“So before MPs are asked to vote on imposing such appalling poverty, will the DWP or the OBR provide further evidence underpinning these claims?”

The Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill will be debated on July 1, when it receives its second reading in the Commons.

Pip is a benefit aimed at helping with extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of their condition.

Data for Pip claimants begins in January 2019, when the number was 2.05 million.

An impact assessment published alongside the Bill confirmed previously published estimates that changes to Pip entitlement rules could see about 800,000 people lose out, with an average loss of £4,500 per year.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR