Labour brings another train company under public ownership

20 July 2025, 06:43 | Updated: 20 July 2025, 06:48

A train standing at a platform
The C2C network has been taken over by the Department for Transport Operator (DFTO) towards becoming part of Great British Railways. Picture: Avpics/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

The Labour Government has nationalised another train company, following the takeover of South Western Railway under public ownership in May.

Operator c2c, which runs services between London Fenchurch Street and south Essex, was taken into public ownership on Sunday.

It had been controlled by Italy’s state-owned rail company Trenitalia since 2017.

DfT (Department for Transport) Operator, which manages services under public control on behalf of the UK Government, said tickets previously purchased will remain valid.

It added that fares are "not changing as a direct result of the transfer."

South Western Railway became the first operator brought into public ownership by the Labour Government in May.

It joined Northern, TransPennine Express, Southeastern and LNER, which were nationalised under the Conservative government due to performance failings by the former owners of those franchises.

The overall passenger satisfaction rating for c2c was 89 per cent in the most recent research by watchdog Transport Focus.

This was the joint sixth best performance out of 22 operators.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "Whether you’re shopping in Lakeside or walking along the beach in Southend-on-Sea, from today you will be able to get there on a train service run by the public, for the public.

"Public ownership is already tackling deep-rooted problems we see on the railway that’s led to spiralling costs, fragmentation and waste.

"A unified network under Great British Railways will take this further with one railway under one brand with one mission – delivering excellent services for passengers wherever they travel."

GBR is an upcoming public sector body that will oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and train operation.

Ernesto Sicilia, managing director at Trenitalia UK, said: "As the franchise moves to public ownership, we acknowledge both the progress made and the ongoing challenges of unifying a fragmented rail industry.

"In the meantime, we will continue to support and deliver services on the Avanti West Coast franchise until it too transitions to public ownership in 2026.

"While our role as operator is ending, our dedication to sharing knowledge, supporting innovation and fostering collaboration remains unchanged.

"We recognise that building a resilient and integrated rail network takes time and Trenitalia is determined to play a constructive part in that journey."

The next operator to be nationalised will be Greater Anglia on October 12.

