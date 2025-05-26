Labour could grant benefit claimants more time to seek support before £5 billion welfare cuts

26 May 2025, 07:53

Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Government is “considering granting benefit claimants more time to seek support” before introducing welfare cuts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is reportedly considering “tweaks” to its planned wave of welfare cuts.

Labour is hoping to “soften the blow” of the £5 billion cuts by granting disability benefit claimants more time to see out other benefits if they are set to lose out.

This “transitional period”, first reported by the Times, comes amid the threat of a backbench rebellion, as Labour MPs continue to voice their fury at planned welfare cuts.

As many as 100 MPs have voiced anger in response to the decision to tighten eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) as part of a package aimed at getting more working-age people currently on benefits into jobs.

Read more: Trump brands Putin 'absolutely crazy' as he threatens fresh sanctions on Russia after deadly Kremlin strikes on Ukraine

Deputy PM Angela Rayner joins Ben Kentish | Watch in full

Labour backbenchers have already secured a partial U-turn from Sir Keir over the winter fuel payment cut, and are ramping up pressure on the Prime Minister to also scrap the two-child benefit cap.

The Prime Minister announced the change of direction on winter fuel at PMQs in the Commons last week, though details of when and how more pensioners might get the payment were not revealed.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner on Sunday indicated an announcement could come in weeks.

Ms Rayner suggested the Spending Review on June 11 was the “first opportunity” to make the change.

LBC callers react to Nigel Farage's 'opportunistic' stance on child poverty

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is expected to announce his party would restore the Winter Fuel Payment and scrap the Two-Child benefit cap in a bid to woo Labour voters.

But, speaking to LBC, Ms Rayner branded Farage a "snake oil salesman" who shouldn't be trusted on his promise to restore the winter fuel payment.

Ms Rayner said his promise is "not real" as he hasn't "said where the money is coming from".

"Nigel Farage says a lot of things but the reality is, like for my employment rights bill that gave people secure work, banned zero hour contracts, he didn't vote for it, he voted against it.

"He voted against working people. So he can say he's going to give jam tomorrow. But with all things Nigel Farage, snake oil salesman, it's not real and he's not said where the money's coming from and therefore I wouldn't believe a word he says on it," she told LBC.

