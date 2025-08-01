Labour loses first councillor to Corbyn and Sultana party as more than 600,000 people sign up

1 August 2025, 17:26

Grace Lewis, a 22-year-old Labour member of Coventry City Council, became the first councillor to resign from Keir Starmer’s party on Friday to join Corbyn and Sultana’s new party.
Grace Lewis, a 22-year-old Labour member of Coventry City Council, became the first councillor to resign from Keir Starmer’s party on Friday to join Corbyn and Sultana’s new party. Picture: Cllr Grace Lewis

By Josef Al Shemary

Labour has lost its first councillor to Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new political party, as more than 600,000 people signed up to the left-wing movement within its first week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grace Lewis, a 22-year-old Labour member of Coventry City Council, became the first councillor to resign from Keir Starmer’s party on Friday to join Corbyn and Sultana’s new party.

Corbyn and Sultana, who now both sit as independent MPs after Sultana quit the Labour party last month, started the new political movement to provide an alternative to Labour on a national level.

Despite a slightly messy launch and lack of a name, the party has seen 600,000 people sign up to the its mailing list across the UK in just one week.

While these people aren’t members of the party, which is yet to be officially established, it shows the movement has significant momentum behind it. Recent polls indicate that the party could have the support of 18% of the electorate at launch.

In another blow to Labour, Sir Keir Starmer's party has now lost its first elected politician to the left-wing alternative.

Read more: 'A big day for America': Trump hits Canada with 35% tariff hours before trade deal deadline

Read more: Chancellor dodges predecessor’s call for wealth tax saying ‘Treasury got the balance right'

Cllr Lewis said in a statement: “Today, after five-and-a-half years, I resigned my Labour Party membership. I will now serve the residents of Westwood on Coventry city council as an independent.

“The Labour Party promised ‘change’, yet since entering government, Labour has cut support for disabled people, kept the Tories’ cruel two-child benefit cap and slashed winter fuel payments, driving record numbers into poverty.

“They have joined Reform in targeting minorities, including migrants and trans people, all whilst being active participants in the genocide in Gaza, ramping up spending on war, and arming Israel – criminalising peaceful protesters in the process.”

Lewis also pledged to support Corbyn and Sultana in setting up their new party, saying she welcomed the launch of a party “rooted in working-class communities and committed to real change”.

Corbyn and Sultana’s party, going by the placeholder name ‘Your Party’, sits on the Left of the Labour party, and promises to deliver a “mass redistribution of wealth and power”, pledging a wealth tax, public ownership of energy, water, rail and mail, and a massive council-house building programme.

Cllr Lewis said she felt “a sense of genuine political hope for the first time in a long time” when the party was announced.

She said: "This is not the change people voted for, not the change I joined the Labour Party for when I was 16, and certainly not the change which people deserve.

"The Labour-led Coventry City Council has failed to stand up for working people.

"When workers fight for decent living standards, the Labour council responds by strike-breaking, undermining unions—the very foundations which the party was founded to defend."

Echoing Corbyn’s old campaign slogan from when he was the Labour leader, she added: “From the picket line and demonstrations to the council chamber, I’ll continue to fight for peace, justice, and to put wealth and power into the hands of the many, not the few.

“Together, let’s build the alternative. Join us at YourParty.UK.”

Responding to Cllr Lewis’s defection, Ms Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, said: “Grace is a formidable force in local government and I’m proud to welcome her to the new political party we’re building.

“Across the country, millions feel politically homeless. Labour is dead. To councillors everywhere – are you really delivering the change Keir Starmer promised?”

Labour has shrugged off the new, rapidly growing political movement, saying: "The electorate has twice given its verdict on a Jeremy Corbyn led party," referring to Corbyn’s two general election losses as Labour leader in 2017 and 2019.

The new party will hold a founding conference this autumn, where the policies, structure and name of the party will be decided.

An email to those who have signed up to the mailing list on Friday said: “This conference will be the moment where, together, we will decide the direction, structure and platform of this party.

“To make it as accessible and democratic as possible, the conference will be hybrid – both in-person and online – so that everyone can take part in the decisions that will shape its future. Make no mistake: whatever the name, it is always going to be your party.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’