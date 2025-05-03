Labour to 'crack down on international students claiming asylum' after huge local election losses to Reform

3 May 2025, 20:51 | Updated: 3 May 2025, 23:23

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The government will target international students applying for asylum in the UK in a bid to slash migration figures, a report has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An immigration white paper outlining the proposed changes later this month will include measures to slash the numbers of UK student visa holders who claim asylum, according to The Guardian.

Labour is reportedly finalising the proposals this month as it scrambles to cut down on legal migration to Britain - with a pledge to cut net migration included in its election manifesto last summer.

Data published in March by the Home Office showed that 16,000 of the 108,000 people who claimed asylum in the UK in 2024 held a student visa.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has argued the figures suggest the UK's visa system is being abused by people claiming they can support themselves financially when they apply to come to Britain, before claiming asylum when their their visa runs out.

Read more: ‘A torpedo, not a warning shot’: Labour MPs urge Starmer to change course after Reform surge in local elections

Read more: 'End of two-party politics': Starmer and Badenoch under pressure as Reform sweeps to victory in local elections

Nigel Farage and Sarah Pochin at the victory party for Reform UK after the local elections.
Nigel Farage and Sarah Pochin at the victory party for Reform UK after the local elections. Picture: Alamy

Ministers are also reportedly looking at ways to make it more harder for international students to remain in the UK by taking up low-paid jobs.

The measures are likely to draw backlash from universities, who receive vast amounts of their income from international student's fees. It may well receive some resistance too from the Department for Education, sparking a possible Labour civil war.

It comes after Labour suffered a string of humiliating defeats to Reform UK in the local elections this week, including a by-election.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has hailed the results as "the end of two-party politics" and "the death of the Conservative Party" as Reform picked up ten councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday's poll.

Speaking to LBC, Farage said the country has "lost faith" in Labour and pointed to the increase in channel crossings as a key reason for their defeat.

Speaking directly to Sir Keir Starmer, Farage said: “I would just say to him, very simply, that people who put trust in you, that is eroded, albeit almost eradicated, in a very short space of time."

Some Labour MPs have urged Labour to take a tougher stance on migration to claw back Reform voters.

Jo White, MP for Bassetlaw in the north of England, said the government need to stop “pussyfooting around” and “take a leaf out of President Trump’s book”.

But others have called on the prime minister to take a different approach.

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, told LBC's Natasha Devon that it would be "unforgivable" not to adapt after the elections, which saw Labour lose 180 council seats and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election.

Mr Byrne, who is on the left of the party, said Sir Keir Starmer's pledge after the results to go "further and faster" on Labour's current trajectories was "tin-eared".

"I think if you don't take on board what's happened over this week, then you're doing the Labour Party and the country a disservice," he said.

Mr Byrne said the government had made some good achievements, but they had been "drowned out" by controversial decisions such as the winter fuel allowance cut.

"That's caused seething anger," he said.

Backbench MP Emma Lewell, who has represented South Shields since 2013, said it was “tone deaf to keep repeating we will move further and faster on our plan for change.

“What is needed is a change of plan.”

Brian Leishman, the newly elected MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, said: “The first 10 months haven’t been good enough or what the people want and if we don’t improve people’s living standards, then the next government will be an extreme right-wing one.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest