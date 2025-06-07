Labour struggling to cut foreign aid spent on asylum seeker hotels, figures reveal

UK Border Force officer watches over passengers arriving. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The government is struggling to cut the amount of foreign aid it spends on hotel bills for asylum seekers in Britain, a report has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Labour promised before the entering government to "end asylum hotels, saving the taxpayer billions of pounds".

But newly released figures have revealed that the Home Office plans to spend £2.2bn of overseas development assistance (ODA) on them this financial year.

That's just a fraction less than the £2.3bn it spent in 2024/25 - showing only a minimal change.

Governments are allowed to spend some of their foreign aid budgets at home to support asylum seekers during the first year after their arrival.

However, the bulk of it is supposed to be spent on humanitarian aid and development assistance to tackle poverty overseas.

Read more: UK to open talks with Kosovo on hosting 'return hub' for failed asylum seekers

Read more: End to asylum seekers in hotels ‘a fair way off’ despite latest migration fall

People thought to be migrants scramble onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

But much of the cash is allegedly being used to cover the accommodation costs of thousands of asylum seekers who have arrived in Britain recently, according to the BBC.

There are about 32,000 asylum seekers in hotels in the UK, according to recent Home Office figures.

The figure of 32,345 is down 15% from the end of December, when the total was 38,079, and 6% lower than the 34,530 at the same point a year earlier.

Whitehall sources told the BBC there is no incentive for the Home Office to cut spending on them as ODA money is taken out of the FCDO budget, not the Home Office's.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp told the BBC: "Labour promised in their manifesto to end the use of asylum hotels for illegal immigrants. But the truth is there are now thousands more illegal migrants being housed in hotels under Labour.

"Now these documents reveal that Labour are using foreign aid to pay for asylum hotel accommodation – yet another promise broken."

Gideon Rabinowitz, director of policy at the Bond network of development organisations, said using £2.2bn from the FCDO to cover asylum hotels was "unsustainable".

He argued it was "poor value for money" and "comes at the expense of vital development and humanitarian programmes tackling the root causes of poverty, conflict and displacement".

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We inherited an asylum system under exceptional pressure, and continue to take action, restoring order, and reduce costs.

"This will ultimately reduce the amount of Official Development Assistance spent to support asylum seekers and refugees in the UK.

"We are immediately speeding up decisions and increasing returns so that we can end the use of hotels and save the taxpayer £4bn by 2026."

Asylum seekers and their families are housed in temporary accommodation if they are waiting for the outcome of a claim or an appeal and have been assessed as not being able to support themselves independently

.They are housed in hotels if there is not enough space in accommodation provided by local authorities or other organisations.

Labour has previously said it is "committed to end the use of asylum hotels over time" adding that under the previous Conservative government at one stage "more than 400 hotels were in use and almost £9 million per day was being spent".

A report from public spending watchdog the National Audit Office (NAO) earlier this month detailed that those temporarily living in hotels accounted for 35% of all people in asylum accommodation, and for about 76% of the annual cost of contracts - £1.3 billion of an estimated £1.7 billion in 2024-25.

Last month, aid groups hit out at the international development minister Baroness Jenny Chapman after she said the UK's status as a “global charity” were over.

Baroness Chapman, who took over as development minister in February after Anneliese Dodds resigned over cuts to the aid budget, told MPs:

“The world has changed, and with it so must our approach.“The days of viewing the UK Government as a global charity are over.”

Faced with backlash, Baroness Chapman has defended her remarks by saying she had to “speak very bluntly” when communicating with the public.

Following the charity remark, Baroness Chapman added there was an “absolute crisis” in public support for international aid, adding that “many of our partner countries” also wanted to “move on from this model”.