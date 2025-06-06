Breaking News

Shock Labour victory in Holyrood by-election as party seizes SNP stronghold in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse

6 June 2025, 02:05 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 02:13

Labour's Davy Russell came first, with SNP candidate Katy Loudon second, narrowly ahead of Ross Lambie of Reform UK.
By Frankie Elliott

Labour has recorded a shock victory in the Holyrood by-election, seizing the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse seat from the SNP.

The win comes despite Scotland's First Minister John Swinney having declared the contest to be a two-horse race between the SNP and Nigel Farage's Reform.

But when the votes were counted Labour's Davy Russell came ahead of both parties, with SNP candidate Katy Loudon second, narrowly ahead of Ross Lambie of Reform UK.

The SNP comfortably won the seat at Holyrood at the last Scottish Parliament election, with Christina McKelvie having a majority of over 4,500 in 2021.

The by-election was held after the death earlier this year of the Scottish Government minister.

Reform UK sources expected the party to come third in the by-election and both Labour and the SNP feared a possible surge for the seat from Nigel Farage's group.

But after two hours of counting in the seat, the party is likely to come third, with the source saying they expect to be close to Labour in second place, with the SNP retaining the seat.

The party's deputy leader Richard Tice is also believed to be heading to the count at the headquarters of South Lanarkshire Council.

