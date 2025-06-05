Exclusive

Labour pollster 'received death threats and labelled terrorist' as he tells LBC of party's 'shocking Islamophobia'

Labour Muslim Network's Ali Milani says the perception of Islamophobia among Labour's Muslim politicians is "stark and shocking'". Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Labour's Muslim politicians have been the victims of “stark and shocking" levels of Islamophobia, a campaigner has told LBC as he shared his own experience of receiving death threats and being called a terrorist.

66% of Labour Muslims say they experience 'unequal treatment' in the party

Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall, Labour Muslim Network's Ali Milani called on the party to treat Muslims equally after a major survey revealed an alleged "hierarchy of racism" within the party.

His organisation polled over 477 Muslim councils and MPs across the country to get theIr perceptions of the Labour Party and their experiences within it.

Mr Milani described the results as "stark and shocking", as he revealed that he himself received death threats. He also claimed that he was asked by Labour members whether he was a terrorist when he stood as a candidate in Uxbridge back in 2013.

“I’ve had death threats. People in the Labour Party ask me if I’m a terrorist. Labour party members have asked me,” he said.

Demonstrators dressed in red and holding large red banners, form a red line outside Houses of Parliament during Prime Minister's Questions calling for Keir Starmer to sanction Israel. Picture: Getty

Two‑thirds of Muslim Labour MPs, councillors and mayors say that they are not treated equally compared to other representatives in the Labour Party, the survey found.

One in three also described the party as institutionally Islamophobic and have experienced Islamophobia, while nearly two thirds claimed there was a “hierarchy of racism” in Labour.

Meanwhile, more than one in three have directly experienced Islamophobia in their time as representatives.

"The reality is, the perception from Muslim members and Muslims across the country is that Islamophobia has become an acceptable form of racism in the UK, and that’s really shocking and stark," Mr Milani told LBC.

He added that while Labour does have some prominent Muslim members, such as Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmoud, the "overwhelming majority are being treated differently”.

It suggests the "frustration from our members, from councillors and MPs, would be… about the hierarchy of racism"

“Why is Islamophobia spoken about the same way that other forms of bigotry [are]?" Mr Milani asked.

He claimed that "MPs are fearful just to speak about their own experience of racism for fear of backlash from the party."

'Terrified to speak out'

In particular, he said the perception form Muslim Labour politician relates to speaking out about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which he argued is treated differently to the war in Ukraine for example.

“We have to restore party democracy. It can no longer be the case that we have Muslim councillors across the country terrified to speak out on Gaza for feat they are going to be chucked out," Mr Milani said.

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer comes under pressure from some of his own MPs to take further action against Israel over what they argue is a genocide in Gaza.

Lewis pointed out that Starmer told the Commons yesterday the ongoing crisis is "appalling and intolerable," repeating calls for a crisis.

But Mr Milani said the situation is different when a Muslim member speaks out.

'Treat us the same'

He said that some MPs are fearful just to speak about their own experience of racism for fear of backlash from the party after members claimed they have had statements altered and told to be taken down from social media.

Councillors, he said, are being deselected across the country for "completely spurious reasons".

“Just treat us the same, no one wants preferential treatment, all I'm saying is give us a fair shot," he said.

In February 2025, Labour established a new group to provide government with a working definition of Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia.

Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, said at the time: "The rise in anti-Muslim hate crime is unacceptable and has no place in our society.

"That’s why we’ve committed to defining Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia, as a crucial step forward in tackling it and creating a society where everyone feels safe and welcome."

It came after a report in 2022 found that the party failed to properly address Islamophobia.

In March, Labour suspended the former head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission Trevor Phillips from the party over allegations of Islamophobia.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said at the time: "The Labour Party takes all complaints about Islamophobia extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."

LBC has approached Labour for comment.