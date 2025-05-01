Labour faces first electoral test since taking power as voters head to polls

1 May 2025, 00:26

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joins the national phone bank at the Labour Party headquarters in central London, during campaigning for Thursday's local elections.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joins the national phone bank at the Labour Party headquarters in central London, during campaigning for Thursday's local elections. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday as Labour faces its first electoral test since taking power last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer's party faces a twin challenge of local elections across England and a by-election in Runcorn and Helsby, a seat Labour won convincingly in 2024 but that is expected to go down to the wire in a contest with Reform UK.

In a final message to voters ahead of the polls opening at 7am, Labour chairwoman Ellie Reeves insisted the Government's plan was "already starting to deliver".

She said: "As voters head to the polls today, there's a clear choice between Labour with a plan for change to deliver the security working people deserve and renewal for our country, or more of the same chaos voters rejected last year with the Tories and Reform."

Screengrab of Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.
Screengrab of Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: Alamy

Labour has sought to cast Thursday's contest as a test not for Sir Keir but for Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner saying the elections were "predominantly... the Tories trying to retain seats that are in the shires".

Mrs Badenoch has conceded that the scale of the Conservative victory when these councils were last up for election in 2021 means losses are likely.

But in her final message to voters, she said: "If you want a great council, don't just hope for it, vote for it.

"Vote Conservative because Conservative councils deliver better services for lower taxes across the board."

Experts have suggested the Tories could lose around 500 seats, with gains for the Liberal Democrats and, especially, Reform.

Both of those parties have talked up their prospects, with Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey saying Mrs Badenoch faced "a reckoning at the ballot box as former Conservative voters across the home counties rally behind the Liberal Democrats".

Liberal Democrat party leader Ed Davey visit Tunbridge Wells for local election campaign.
Liberal Democrat party leader Ed Davey visit Tunbridge Wells for local election campaign. Picture: Getty

He added: "Badenoch sneering at the Lib Dems for being the party that cares for your community and will fix your local church roof shows exactly why her party has lost the public's trust."

Meanwhile, Reform leader Nigel Farage told a rally in Staffordshire on Wednesday night that the elections would see his party eclipse the Conservatives as the main opposition party in England.

Predicting a political "earthquake", he said: "Tomorrow is the day that two-party politics in England dies for good."

In an interview with Sky News, he said he also expected Reform to win "two or three" of the six mayoralties up for election on Thursday, saying he was "confident" of a win in Hull and "reasonably confident" of victory in Lincolnshire.

He also said he was "optimistic" about the Runcorn and Helsby by-election but stopped short of predicting a win.

The by-election, the first since Sir Keir entered Downing Street, follows the resignation of former Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who won the seat with 53% of the vote last year but stood down following his conviction for assaulting a constituent.

