Exclusive

Labour MP branded 'insensitive, insulting and disgusting' after dismissing grooming gangs scandal as 'dog-whistle'

4 May 2025, 18:10 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 21:45

Labour’s Lucy Powell came under scrutiny after accusing Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie of speaking about the grooming gang’s scandal as a “dog whistle.”
Labour’s Lucy Powell came under scrutiny after accusing Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie of speaking about the grooming gang’s scandal as a “dog whistle.”. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Labour MP who dismissed grooming gangs as a "dog whistle" has been branded "insensitive, insulting, callous and disgusting" by a former detective who exposed the poor handling of a Rochdale abuse ring.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour’s Lucy Powell came under scrutiny after accusing Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie of speaking about the grooming gang’s scandal as a “dog whistle.”

The pair where speaking on the radio when Ms Powell was pressed on the government’s handling of the scandal.

Responding to Mr Montgomerie, "Oh we want to blow that little trumpet now do we", adding: "Let's get that dog whistle out shall we".

Her comments sparked outrage, with many criticising her for minimising child sexual abuse.

Read more: Home Secretary promises five grooming gang inquiries will go ahead as she slams 'misinformation'

Read more: Child sex abuse survivors launch legal campaign over authorities who 'failed to tackle grooming gang epidemic'

Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

Now, Maggie Oliver, a former detective who blew the whistle on the handling of grooming gangs in Rochdale, has told LBC Ms Powell’s comments are "insensitive, insulting, callous and disgusting."

Speaking to LBC’s Ali Miraj, Ms Oliver said: “I think what she said was insensitive, insulting, callous and disgusting, really disgusting.

“But I think, talking about her resigning or not, for me is a deflection from the real issues here.

“I think it shows the attitudes she's verbalised, the attitudes that I've witnessed and been centrally involved in for 20 years.

“That is the attitude of successive governments, many politicians to generations of children who have actually had their lives destroyed, and nobody has taken any action.”

She added: “So Lucy Powell is the latest for me in a long line of politicians who are unfit for office.

“You know, Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Priti Patel, you know, the list is endless and all of them talk the talk. Nobody does any action.”

“I want to see action and change. I'm glad that she said this in a way, because it's brought the spotlight back on the failures of the government, as you know.

Reform UK's Alex Wilson AM defends party's plan to block Net Zero

“You probably know, in January, after Elon Musk tweeted, Keir Starmer went on TV and said that the victims are survivors and people like me who were shouting about these failures were all far-right extremists.

“Well, we're not. people like Lucy Powell and Keir Starmer who were saying that they are disgusting and they shouldn't be in office because they are responsible for protecting children, for holding those who are raping children to account. And I don't see any evidence of them doing anything to put this right.”

A major inquiry in 2022 found tens of thousands of child victims had been abused over decades, as well as identifying institutional failings across England and Wales. Many of the abusers were of Pakistani origin.The seven-year probe made 20 recommendations, as it described child sexual abuse as an "epidemic" across the two nations.

The grooming gangs scandal has been known about for over a decade, but was brought back into the mainstream earlier this year when Elon Musk turned his attention to the issue.

Lucy Powell
Lucy Powell. Picture: Getty

Apologising for her comments later on social media, Ms Powell said: "I would like to clarify that I regard issues of child exploitation & grooming with the utmost seriousness.

"I’m sorry if this was unclear. I was challenging the political point scoring around it, not the issue itself.

"As a constituency MP I’ve dealt with horrendous cases. This Gvt is acting to get to the truth, and deliver justice."

Reform UK member Tim Montgomerie asked Powell if she had seen a recent Channel 4 documentary on grooming gangs.

Powell responded "oh, we want to blow that little trumpet now do we" and "let's get that dog whistle out shall we".

The government has promised five local inquiries into grooming gangs.

Speaking to LBC, the health secretary said Ms Powell was right to apologise for her comments.

Wes Streeting said: "She is mortified if people think that what she was saying was in any way delegitimising the experiences of victims and what they've been through. And she's issued a genuine apology.

"I was in touch with Lucy last night. I know how bad she feels about it and all I'd say is, you know, I'm not going to defend Lucy's comments. She wouldn't defend them either."

He added: "I have been in those debate formats before and there are times, because we're all human, where after the event, we think, 'I wish I hadn't said that', or 'that came across completely the opposite of what I intended'.

"So I just say, you know, we all make mistakes. It's right that she's apologised."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest