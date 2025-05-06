Exclusive

Labour MP slams ‘foolish’ winter fuel payment cuts and tells LBC MPs are urging Starmer to change course

Labour MP Barry Gardiner told LBC that the ‘damage has already been done’ by the ‘foolish’ winter fuel payment cuts, and that MPs are urging the government to change course. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Labour MP Barry Gardiner told LBC that the ‘damage has already been done’ by the ‘foolish’ winter fuel payment cuts, and that MPs are urging the government to change course.

It comes after reports that Downing Street was ‘rethinking’ the controversial cuts after Reform UK made major gains in the local elections across England on Thursday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has since ruled out a U-turn, and his official spokesman said “there will not be a change to the Government’s policy”.

But Labour MP for Brent North Barry Gardiner has now told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that the cuts have already caused damage, and that they are against the ‘whole ethos’ of Labour.

"They can rule it out, but the damage has already been done by what I think was a foolish political judgement in the first place,” Gardiner said.

“It's really important that this government indicates to people that they understand a Labour government is about those people who are trying to improve the lives of those people who are living week by week, day by day, trying to make ends meet.

“The action that was taken there was counterproductive to the whole ethos of what a Labour government should be doing".

The former shadow Energy Secretary and International Trade secretary also confirmed that Labour backbenchers are having conversations with the Government to change the proposed cuts.

"Labour backbenchers such as myself are now having (conversations) with the leadership and with the Secretary of State about how to change this policy,” he said.

Turn left or turn right? How should Keir Starmer react to a bruising set of local elections?

“And ultimately it's a policy that they're going to have to persuade the bulk of Labour MPs is worth supporting. And at the moment that looks very difficult indeed".

Asked if he would implement the policy differently, Gardiner said he would ‘make it taxable’, and that the government would have to do something ‘dramatic’ to show they understand voters’ concerns.

"I think it was better just to make it taxable and to make sure that it was then taxed,” he said.

“I think the government does need to do something dramatic here, to show that it understands that people who are struggling to make ends meet, going from week to week on their wage packet, we understand the pain that they're going through and we are there to do something about it".

The local election results have shocked Labour, who have lost 180 council seats and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, mostly to Reform UK.

Nigel Farage hailed the results as "the end of two-party politics" and "the death of the Conservative Party" as Reform picked up ten councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday's poll.

Backbench MPs have since heaped pressure on Starmer to rethink the winter fuel cuts, as well as other policies in the wake of the elections to change the party’s fortunes.

Ian Byrne, the MP for Liverpool West Derby, told LBC's Natasha Devon that it would be "unforgivable" not to adapt after the elections, which saw Labour lose 180 council seats and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election.

"I think if you don't take on board what's happened over this week, then you're doing the Labour Party and the country a disservice," he said.

Mr Byrne said the election results were not an "early shot" at Sir Keir's government, which was elected less than a year ago.

"It's a torpedo that has been sent from the country to the government to stop, reflect and change course and do something totally different."

Former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell echoed Mr Byrne’s concerns, and told LBC he is terrified of the prospect of a future far-right government.

The Independent MP for Hayes and Harlington said: ““My big fear at the moment is that if we don't start listening to people, we're preparing the ground for the furthest right administration in government that we've ever seen in our history, that's the danger.

“I'm really frightened that we would have a far-right government under Farage and if we don't listen to the people, if we don't change on issues like the disability cuts, I think we're preparing the ground for them.”

He added that many Labour MPs now feel "incredibly vulnerable", saying "we listen to what the electorate have told us and think hard about where we go from here, what the strategy is."