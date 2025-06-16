Exclusive

Labour MP pushing for law change handing leaseholders greater 'right to manage' buildings

16 June 2025, 14:41 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 14:43

Rachel Blake MP fis pushing a change in the law where leaseholds is concerned.
Rachel Blake MP fis pushing a change in the law where leaseholds is concerned. Picture: Alamy
Aggie Chambré

By Aggie Chambré

A Labour MP is trying to change the law to give leaseholders more control over their buildings, LBC understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Blake, the MP for Cities of London and Westminster, says the current law means leaseholders can be “significantly overcharged”, made to pay for services that are not provided, and forced to pay high management fees that agents are not able to defend.

Blake is bringing forward a 10-minute Rule Bill that would lower the threshold for leaseholders to be able to force control of their building via a legal mechanism called ‘right to manage’.

As it stands, leaseholders need support of 50% of the flats in the building to be able to force through ‘right to manage’. Blake is proposing changing that to 35%.

She told LBC that it can be really difficult to get hold of that many leaseholders, particularly in her constituency where there are lots of absent leaseholders, because they own the flat as a second home or they are a landlord.

Catherine Court is a McCarthy Stone assisted living development designed for the over 70s.
Catherine Court is a McCarthy Stone assisted living development designed for the over 70s. Picture: Alamy

“Far too many of my constituents are really struggling with lack of transparency over their service charge costs.

"And I believe if more of them could get right to manage, they would be able to get more value for money for their service charges.

She added: “There's bad, terrible wastes of money that they're doing with people's own hard earned cash. And I think it's really important that these households have the chance to manage their own buildings.”

Blake said there was a chance the Government would back this bill - saying there was a real recognition from ministers that they wanted to “improve the transparency of service charges and the accountability for leaseholders”.

The Ministry of Housing was approached for comment.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest