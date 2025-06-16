Exclusive

Labour MP pushing for law change handing leaseholders greater 'right to manage' buildings

Rachel Blake MP fis pushing a change in the law where leaseholds is concerned. Picture: Alamy

By Aggie Chambré

A Labour MP is trying to change the law to give leaseholders more control over their buildings, LBC understands.

Rachel Blake, the MP for Cities of London and Westminster, says the current law means leaseholders can be “significantly overcharged”, made to pay for services that are not provided, and forced to pay high management fees that agents are not able to defend.

Blake is bringing forward a 10-minute Rule Bill that would lower the threshold for leaseholders to be able to force control of their building via a legal mechanism called ‘right to manage’.

As it stands, leaseholders need support of 50% of the flats in the building to be able to force through ‘right to manage’. Blake is proposing changing that to 35%.

She told LBC that it can be really difficult to get hold of that many leaseholders, particularly in her constituency where there are lots of absent leaseholders, because they own the flat as a second home or they are a landlord.

Catherine Court is a McCarthy Stone assisted living development designed for the over 70s. Picture: Alamy

“Far too many of my constituents are really struggling with lack of transparency over their service charge costs.

"And I believe if more of them could get right to manage, they would be able to get more value for money for their service charges.

She added: “There's bad, terrible wastes of money that they're doing with people's own hard earned cash. And I think it's really important that these households have the chance to manage their own buildings.”

Blake said there was a chance the Government would back this bill - saying there was a real recognition from ministers that they wanted to “improve the transparency of service charges and the accountability for leaseholders”.

The Ministry of Housing was approached for comment.