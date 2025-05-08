Exclusive

Labour MP condemns winter fuel cuts on VE Day for 'taking money off those who fought for our country'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to a veteran at the end of the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

On VE Day, Labour MP Jon Trickett criticised the winter fuel payment cuts, saying Starmer's "further and faster" mission shouldn't mean "taking money off" the people who "fought for our country".

Mr Trickett made the remarks in conversation with LBC News' Simon Conway on VE Day.

The Labour MP, who was the only sitting Labour MP who voted against the winter fuel payment vote last year, rejected Sir Keir Starmer's promises to go "further and faster".

Mr Trickett said: "if further and faster means, in the Prime Minister's vocabulary, that we're going to continue pushing forward, taking money off poor people - that is not the way to go."

He added that the payment cuts have impacted "those who fought for our country".

"They're all patriots - how can it be right we took money from that generation?"

He admitted that it was always going to be difficult taking over after the "mess" the Tories made, but it "wasn't right to begin by taking money from pensioners".

It comes after reports that Downing Street was ‘rethinking’ the controversial cuts after Reform UK made major gains in the local elections across England on Thursday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has since ruled out a U-turn, and his official spokesman said “there will not be a change to the Government’s policy”.

Labour MP for Brent North Barry Gardiner told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that the cuts have already caused damage, and that they are against the ‘whole ethos’ of Labour.

"They can rule it out, but the damage has already been done by what I think was a foolish political judgement in the first place,” Gardiner said.

“It's really important that this government indicates to people that they understand a Labour government is about those people who are trying to improve the lives of those people who are living week by week, day by day, trying to make ends meet.

“The action that was taken there was counterproductive to the whole ethos of what a Labour government should be doing".

The former shadow Energy Secretary and International Trade secretary also confirmed that Labour backbenchers are having conversations with the Government to change the proposed cuts.

"Labour backbenchers such as myself are now having (conversations) with the leadership and with the Secretary of State about how to change this policy,” he said.

“And ultimately it's a policy that they're going to have to persuade the bulk of Labour MPs is worth supporting. And at the moment that looks very difficult indeed".

Asked if he would implement the policy differently, Gardiner said he would ‘make it taxable’, and that the government would have to do something ‘dramatic’ to show they understand voters’ concerns.

"I think it was better just to make it taxable and to make sure that it was then taxed,” he said.

“I think the government does need to do something dramatic here, to show that it understands that people who are struggling to make ends meet, going from week to week on their wage packet, we understand the pain that they're going through and we are there to do something about it".

The Prime Minister Meets Workers In Solihull As Trade Deal With The US Is Announced. Picture: Getty

"I think if you don't take on board what's happened over this week, then you're doing the Labour Party and the country a disservice," he said.

Mr Byrne said the election results were not an "early shot" at Sir Keir's government, which was elected less than a year ago.

"It's a torpedo that has been sent from the country to the government to stop, reflect and change course and do something totally different."

Former Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell echoed Mr Byrne’s concerns, and told LBC he is terrified of the prospect of a future far-right government.

The Independent MP for Hayes and Harlington said: ““My big fear at the moment is that if we don't start listening to people, we're preparing the ground for the furthest right administration in government that we've ever seen in our history, that's the danger.

“I'm really frightened that we would have a far-right government under Farage and if we don't listen to the people, if we don't change on issues like the disability cuts, I think we're preparing the ground for them.”

He added that many Labour MPs now feel "incredibly vulnerable", saying "we listen to what the electorate have told us and think hard about where we go from here, what the strategy is."