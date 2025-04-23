Labour MPs call for youth visa scheme as part of closer relationship with EU

23 April 2025

BRITAIN-BREXIT-PROTEST
60 Labour backbenchers have urged the government to negotiate a youth mobility scheme

By Ella Bennett

More than 60 Labour backbenchers have urged the government to negotiate a youth mobility scheme with the European Union as part of efforts to reset relations with the bloc.

In a letter to Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister in charge of negotiations with the EU, 62 MPs and 11 peers called for “a new and bespoke youth visa scheme” for UK and European citizens under 30.

The EU has pushed for such a scheme in talks with the UK as Sir Keir Starmer pursues a “reset” in relations after Brexit.

Ministers have so far resisted calls for a youth mobility scheme, with opposition to a return to freedom of movement one of the government’s “red lines”.

Asked on Wednesday whether such a scheme was off the table, Chancellor Rachel Reeves told LBC: “Those discussions with our colleagues and allies in the European Union are ongoing at the moment.

“We made a clear manifesto commitment to bring down net migration and for no return to free movement within the European Union.

“It is important that we determine who comes into our country and those things are not up for negotiation.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the launch of Scottish Labour's General Election campaign at City Facilities in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday May 24, 2024.
Sir Keir prepares to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Alamy

In their letter, the MPs and peers said any youth mobility scheme should be in line with the UK’s existing arrangements with countries such as Australia and Canada, with a time limit on visas and a cap on numbers.

They said: “A bespoke scheme would extend new cultural, educational and economic opportunities to young people in the UK without returning to free movement.”

The group also called for deeper collaboration with the EU on defence, a deal on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures to reduce border checks on food products, both of which are in line with government policy, among other suggestions.

Andrew Lewin, Labour MP for Welwyn Hatfield and one of the signatories of the letter, said: “The government committed to a stronger partnership with the EU in our manifesto. We have a mandate for change and a chance to strike a deal to reduce the burdens on business and be a catalyst for economic growth.

“Many assumptions about global trade have been thrown into doubt in recent weeks.

“What is certain is that the UK will be in a stronger position if we can negotiate a closer deal with the EU, which remains our single largest trading partner.”

The letter comes as Sir Keir prepares to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday ahead of a UK-EU summit planned for May 19.

The MPs said next month’s summit “creates a significant opportunity to build a stronger, safer country and for our European partners to strengthen their own prosperity and security”.

