Labour MPs clash over proposed welfare reforms in heated debate ahead of key vote

30 June 2025, 21:36 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 21:40

The government is facing a backbench rebellion over its proposed changes to the benefits system
The government is facing a backbench rebellion over its proposed changes to the benefits system. Picture: LBC

By Jennifer Kennedy

Labour MP Stella Creasy and Minister of State for Social Security and Disability Stephen Timms disagreed over proposed welfare reforms live on Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two Labour MPs clashed live on air in a heated debate that provided insight into the conflict within the Labour Party over the government's controversial welfare reforms.

Defending the proposed changes to the benefits system, the Minister for Social Security and Disability said: "It is really important that the cost of PIP should be financially sustainable, because if we don't make the changes to deliver that, then the future of that benefit will be at risk."

He said that recipients of PIP will be "fully supported in the future as they have been in the past" and that current claimants "will not be affected at all", calling the reforms a "strong package to change things for the better."

In response, Ms Creasy, who is MP for Walthamstow, criticised the new eligibility requirement for the daily living component of PIP that will require claimants to score a minimum of 4 points on at least one single "daily living activity" to be eligible.

These activities are tasks like bathing, eating, and dressing. 4 points indicates that the person needs significant assistance to perform a task.

People take part in a protest against disability welfare cuts in London today
People take part in a protest against disability welfare cuts in London today. Picture: Getty

Ms Creasy said: "But it is fair to say, isn't it, Stephen, that future people who might need PIP to be able to get into work and to stay in work, many of my constituents who have that PIP that allows them to cover mobility costs to be able to get into work, they wouldn't be entitled to that support unless they meet your four point criteria."

Mr Timms interjected to say that the government is "not making any changes at all to the mobility component."

Ms Creasy then continued: "No. So not just mobility, but those people for whom PIP helps pay for the support they need to be able to stay in work, if that support is dependent on them only getting four points."

"And on the current system, they don't get four points, but they get cumulatively, say, 12 points. Those people would miss out, in the way that somebody [on the existing system] gets 12 points will be able to retain those rights, wouldn't they?"

Asked if his response to Ms Creasy's question was "yes", the Minister for Social Security and Disability said: "No, I don't think it is."

"What we're saying for new claimants is, there will be a different system, there will be very strong employment support provided with the commitment that we've made."

"Some people who at the moment could claim PIP will not be able to from November next year."

"But there will be other support provided for them."

Ms Creasy later said that she believed "more work needs to be done about the people who are currently entitled to PIP, and that PIP is the difference to them being able to continue in work and not being able to continue in work."

"And future claimants are exactly like that, because those people will come through our doors in November 2026 and we don't have an answer for them."

"You're doing a review, which makes a lot of sense to review these categories, because we've all looked at the categories and think they don't work."

"But that's not going to influence those people from November. And actually, the clock is ticking."

Asked if he expected to win tomorrow's vote, Mr Timms said: "I very much hope we do win the vote because this is a very positive package of reform and everybody agrees reform is needed and I can see."

Earlier this afternoon, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall laid out to Parliament the details of concessions the government has made to the proposed welfare changes as Labour faced a rebellion within the party over the reforms.

She faced persistent questions from Labour MPs over the rollout of the changes as the government works to quell a backbench revolt.

Last week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer was forced to alter his proposed benefits reforms after 126 Labour MPs threatened to oppose the plans in a vote.

Creasy
The Labour MP for Walthamstow said she is concerned about the effects of the proposals on future claimants of PIP. Picture: LBC

The agreement with rebel MPs indicates that the welfare reforms will now save just £2 billion annually, instead of the £5 billion originally projected by 2030.

The original bill proposed changes to eligibility criteria for certain disability and sickness benefits. This included limiting access to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and freezing the health-related component of Universal Credit (UC).

Under the revised plan, current PIP recipients and those receiving the health-related UC element will continue to receive their existing support. The planned reductions will now apply only to new claimants.

Ministers hope these concessions will help contain the rebellion ahead of a crucial vote on the bill tomorrow, but many Labour MPs are still thought to have reservations and may vote against the government on Tuesday.

Figures published today by the Department for Work and Pensions suggest 150,000 people may be pushed into poverty by 2030 as a result of the government's welfare cuts.

In March, the government announced the reforms, aimed at cutting welfare spending, which proved hugely unpopular with a large group of Labour MPs and sparked criticism from opposition parties.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR