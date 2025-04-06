Labour MPs denied entry to Israel 'astounded' as they are accused of trying to ‘spread anti-Israel hatred’

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected from entering Israel. Picture: UK Parliament

By Emma Soteriou

Two Labour MPs who were denied entry to Israel and deported have said they are "astounded" by the decision.

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected because they were suspected of plans to "document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred", according to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry.

Ms Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley, and Ms Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, both flew to the country from Luton on Saturday.

Sharing a statement following the incident, the pair said it is "vital" that parliamentarians are able to "witness first-hand" the situation on the ground in Palestine.

It comes after Foreign Secretary, David Lammy said it was "deeply concerning" that they had not been allowed into the country.

Ms Mohamed and Ms Yang said in their statement: "We're astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse British MPs entry on our trip to visit the occupied West Bank.

"It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness first-hand the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory."

They said they have "spoken out in Parliament in recent months" on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and "parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons without fear of being targeted".

They made the trip with charity partners as part of an MPs' delegation "to visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank".

David Lammy said it was "deeply concerning" that they had not been allowed into the country. Picture: Alamy

David Lammy said on Saturday that he had "made clear" to his counterparts in the Israeli government that it is "no way to treat British parliamentarians".

"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," he said.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza."