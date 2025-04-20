Labour rebellion grows over plans to axe over £5bn from benefits bill

20 April 2025, 14:54

Rachel Reeves, UK chancellor of the exchequer, poses for photos outside 11 Downing Street ahead of presenting her budget to parliament in London.
Rachel Reeves, UK chancellor of the exchequer, poses for photos outside 11 Downing Street ahead of presenting her budget to parliament in London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Dozens of Labour MPs are reportedly planning to rebel over plans to axe £5 billion in benefits spending.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Furious Labour MPs have said they will vote against legislation to cut the benefits bill - even if the Government makes concessions to appease them.

Rachel Reeves made the decision to tighten the belt on the Department for Work and Pensions in her spring statement last month, where she announced a £3.4billion cut to benefits.

Access to Personal Independence Payments will be tightened, and under-22s will no longer be able to get the health element of Universal Credit.

What changes were made to welfare reforms in the spring statement

New claimants will also get a reduced health element of £50 a week – which will be frozen until the end of the decade.

Millions are expected to be hit by the changes, which will kick in over the coming years.

With the cuts set to be introduced to the House of Commons in early June, a major Labour rebellion is brewing on the back benches, the Guardian reports.

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, told the publication: “You can’t compromise with a trade-off under which you say you will take more children from poor families out of poverty by placing more disabled people into poverty. That simply cannot be right.

“The government really does need to start listening to MPs, civil society and the population at large because there is really widespread opposition to these policies.”

Angry MPs have also pointed to the fact they will be asked to vote on the cuts before the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has published its impact assessment - meaning the effects of these cuts won’t be entirely clear come June.

Last month, a spokesman for the government said that ministers had "a duty to fix the system" to ensure that people weren't "written off" from work, while people who need help still receive it.

He told reporters: "I think the Prime Minister has been clear there is both a moral and an economic case for fixing our broken social security system that's holding our people back, and our country back.

"Three million people are out of work for health reasons, and one in eight young people not currently in work, education or training.

"So we've got a duty to fix the system, to ensure that that safety net is always there for the most vulnerable and severely disabled, but also supports back into work, rather than leaving people written off."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest