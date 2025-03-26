Live

LIVE: Inflation falls to 2.8% percent ahead of Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement

26 March 2025, 07:41 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 07:44

Rachel Reeves will deliver her Spring Statement today.
Rachel Reeves will deliver her Spring Statement today. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

The Chancellor is set to reveal further welfare cuts in her spring statement today at noon.

Rachel Reeves is expected to lay out her plans on government spending - including cuts to the civil service, changes to welfare, and how she will fund an £2.2bn increase to the defence budget.

The Chancellor is expected to tell MPs: "Our task is to secure Britain's future in a world that is changing before our eyes. The job of a responsible government is not simply to watch this change."

Ms Reeves could also face hurdles from the Office of Budget Responsibility as the fiscal watchdog is expected to cut its forecast for UK growth.

Welcome to our Spring Statement live blog

We'll have all the latest updates as Rachel Reeves updates MPs on the economy and her plans for government spending.

Katy Ronkin

