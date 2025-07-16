Labour reveals £53m to target domestic abusers by tackling ‘root causes’ - as crime recorded once every 30 seconds

16 July 2025, 22:35

A project to address the root causes of the behaviour of domestic abusers and stop their offending is receiving a multi-million-pound investment to be rolled out across the country over the next four years.
A project to address the root causes of the behaviour of domestic abusers and stop their offending is receiving a multi-million-pound investment to be rolled out across the country over the next four years. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A project to address the root causes of the behaviour of domestic abusers and stop their offending is receiving a multi-million-pound investment to be rolled out across the country over the next four years.

The Home Secretary has announced £53 million for the Drive Project, which has been piloted since 2016 and has seen results including physical abuse of perpetrators reduced by 82%, sexual abuse by 88% and stalking by 75%.

The programme holds one-to-one case management for up to 12 months with abusers, including work to address drug and alcohol misuse and protection orders to keep them away from victims.

An independent domestic violence advisor supports victims at the same time throughout the process.

The funding will see the initiative go live in up to 15 new areas by March next year, with plans to follow to roll it out more widely across England and Wales.

The move comes as police record a domestic-abuse related crime every 30 seconds.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "The roll out of these new programmes means the relentless pursuit of perpetrators who pose a risk to women and girls whether they operate at home or on the streets - and intervening early to prevent further harm.

"Through our mission to make our streets safer, we will take every opportunity to challenge and change dangerous behaviours, intensively monitor and manage perpetrators who pose a risk, and give victims the support they need to take back their lives."

The Drive Project is the flagship intervention through a partnership of three organisations, Respect, SafeLives and Social Finance.

The programme will be collaborating with police and crime commissioners, police forces and domestic abuse services.

Interventions for abusers will be tailored to each individual's risk but could include disruption tactics such as protection orders, alternative accommodation to stop them going back to victims' homes, addressing drug and alcohol dependency that fuels abusive behaviour and monitoring to prevent reoffending.

Kyla Kirkpatrick, director of the Drive Partnership, said victims and survivors tell the project that as well as support for themselves, they need better responses to those who harm them.

Caller discusses problematic stereotypes in abusive relationships

Ms Kirkpatrick said: "They need them to be seen, held to account and stopped. The Drive Project does that and with 10 years of delivery, development and evaluation behind us know that it works."

Meanwhile Ms Cooper also announced a further £230,000 to fund efforts across three police forces to patrol nightlife hotspots to prevent predatory behaviour in public spaces.

Project Vigilant is currently being trialled by Thames Valley Police, and the new cash boost will help the trial of new tools such as sniffer dogs trained to detect drugs used for spiking.

Safeguarding and violence against women and girls minister Jess Phillips added: "Through bold initiatives like the Drive Project and Project Vigilant, we're going after perpetrators wherever they pose a threat.

"We are shifting the focus onto those who cause harm, challenging dangerous behaviours and making it clear that the responsibility for ending abuse lies with perpetrators, not those who suffer from it."

Reacting to the move, Victims' Commissioner Baroness Newlove said while prevention is important it is "only one part of the puzzle" .

"I hope today's announcement signals a broader and welcome shift towards long-term, sustainable Government funding - not only for prevention, but also for the vital services that victims of all forms of violence, including sexual violence, depend on," she said.

