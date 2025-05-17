Labour’s shifting stance on immigration is ‘painful’ says Scotland’s former First Minister Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s former First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Humza Yousaf has slammed Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar for “slavishly” supporting Keir Starmer’s message on immigration – and says neither would be in Scotland today if the crackdown planned by the PM had been in place when their families emigrated from Pakistan.

Writing for LBC, Scotland’s former First Minister, said it was “painful” to see the Scottish Labour leader “falling into line” behind the Prime Minister.

Mr Yousaf also went on the attack against the PM’s “island of strangers” speech, saying Keir Starmer was “framing our increasingly diverse nation as being contaminated by foreign customs, languages, and loyalties.”

He added: “It was a moment that underlined a lamentable truth: the Labour Party has become so desperate to stem the decline in their polling, they haven’t just lurched to the right but are comfortable embracing rhetoric once confined to the hardest edges of the Conservative Party and now central to Nigel Farage’s Reform Party.”

Anas Sarwar has refused to criticise the language used by Keir Starmer and endorse the PM’s plans to cut immigration, insisting the numbers of immigrants arriving in the UK had to come down "across the board".

In his LBC piece, Humza Yousaf said he was speaking as “the proud grandson of immigrants” and that “watching [Sarwar] fall into line behind Keir Starmer… is painful.”

He said: “Under current rules, neither Sarwar’s father nor my own would have been allowed into the UK to build prosperous lives, not only for their own families but for the hundreds, if not thousands of people they have employed over the years.

“Sarwar’s promise of standing up to Starmer and up for Scotland is rightly ridiculed, and as I suspect Anas will find out the people of Scotland see right through it.

“My grandparents worked night shifts in factories and restaurants so their children could flourish. We should feel a sense of pride that in Britain at one time we had a Muslim Mayor of London, Hindu PM and Scottish-Pakistani First Minister. That is a blueprint for other nation’s on how multiculturalism has been a success, not a failure.”

However a spokesperson for the Scottish Labour leader said Humza Yousaf had written a “desperate attack” and that he “deliberately misunderstands and misrepresents Anas Sarwar’s position on a number of issues.”

He added: “It is possible to celebrate the positive impact of immigration and diaspora communities in our society, while believing we need a managed and controlled immigration system. To pretend otherwise only helps right wing politicians to use the issue to divide our communities.

“It is worth remembering that Humza Yousaf is a former Health Secretary and former First Minister who helped create a social care crisis in Scotland by breaking the system, cutting budgets for councils, failing to workforce plan, and delivering chronically low pay and conditions for care workers.”